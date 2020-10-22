Kanya Puja 2020: Significance, puja timings, gifts to offer

Kanya Puja, also known as Kanjak, is one of the various puja rituals which take place on Ashtami. The puja will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020. The ritual happens with nine girls aged between five and nine-year-old. They are served a special meal of puri, kala chana and halwa.

Significance:

The nine girls symbolize the nine avatars of Goddess Durga worshipped during the Navratri festival. The girls are seated near the idols or photos of the goddesses with their legs washed out. A red tie is tied on their hands, and a kumkum tika is applied on their forehead. They also get decorated plates with food, coin and small gifts.

Gifts to give:

While kumkum, bindi, bangles, red chunri, dupatta, colour pencils, crayons or books are the gifts the girls usually receive. Here are the other gifts they could give:

1. Accesories - Necklace, bracelet, hairband, clips, hairpin and small earrings are a few things you could gift the kids.

2. Toys - Children would love to play with balloon, teddy, colorful block games, and puzzle.

3. School items - A tiffin, water bottle and sipper would help the children during school.

4. Piggy bank - The most and loved common gift among children is a piggy bank.

Puja timings:

The puja timings for Ashtami begin at 6.57 am on October 23, and ends at 6.58 am on October 24.