Kanwar Yatra 2022 Jalabhishek date, Kanwariyas to offer water to Lord Shiva at this auspicious time

File Photo

The month of Sawan started on July 14, 2022 and devotees of Lord Shiva have already started Kanwar Yatra 2022. All devotees of the Lord have started celebrations to worship Bholenath with Kanwar.

During this time, Rudrabhishek is done in temples and homes of all devotees who worship Lord Shiva.

READ | Sawan Shivratri 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of auspicious day

The month of Sawan is quite special for Kanwariyas who worship the Lord by offering water from Ganga. Most Kanwariyas walk barefoot to please the Lord. Some also use various means of transport to travel.

Kanwar Yatra 2022 Jal Date

What is the auspicious time for Kanwar Yatra Jalabhishek?

As per Hindu scriptures, Sawan Shivratri is celebrated on the Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha. This year, the Jalabhishek of Bholenath will take place on July 26.

The auspicious time of Jalabhishek will start from 7:23 pm to 9:27 pm.

What is the mythological story of Kanwar Yatra 2022?

As per the Hindu scripture, Gods and demons were doing churning the ocean when 14 gems came out of it. Along with these, the halahala poison came out when the Deva and Asura were churning to obtain Amrita, the nectar of immortality.

READ | Kanwar Yatra 2022: History, significance during the month of Sawan

At that time, Lord Shiva came ahead to protect the universe and he drank all the poison, but he didn’t let it go down his throat. This is why Lord Shiva is named Neelkanth.

As per legend, Ravana who was an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, bought Gangajal to Kanwar. With this water, he consecrated the Shivling and Lord Shiva got relief from the poison.