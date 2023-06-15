Search icon
Kangana Ranaut performs cardio, mobility, and core workout; know their benefits

In this video, Kangana can be seen practising a variety of exercises, including cardio, mobility, and core workout. Here the benefits of all three.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut has started working on her next project shortly after finishing her directorial debut, Emergency, in which she plays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Kangana can be seen conducting rigorous gym sessions in a new video she posted on Instagram Tuesday morning. She is dressed in black sportswear for the exercise, and her trainer can be seen cheering her on in the video. She captioned the video, “After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film.”

Cardio workouts are great for improving heart health and lung capacity, which can lead to better endurance and energy levels throughout the day. They can also help with weight loss and management, as they burn calories and increase metabolism.

Mobility exercises are important for maintaining flexibility and range of motion in the joints, which can help prevent injuries and reduce pain. They can also improve overall performance in daily activities and sports.

Core workouts are beneficial for improving posture, balance, and stability, which can lead to better overall body mechanics and reduce the risk of falls and other injuries. They can also help with back pain and improve athletic performance in sports that require rotational movement.

 

