Kanchan Gupta, former fitness instructor, homemaker from Chhattisgarh wins Mrs Elite Universe 2023

In a competition featuring over 91 accomplished contestants from around the globe, Kanchan won the coveted title of Mrs Elite Universe 2023

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 07:23 PM IST

Kanchan Gupta, a proud homemaker and former fitness instructor from Bhilai, Chattisgarh, has achieved a major milestone by clinching the coveted title of Mrs Elite Universe 2023 at Mrs Universe 2023 pageant. At 41 years old, this mother of two embarked on a journey that culminated in her representing the country at the prestigious Mrs Universe 2023 pageant. Her remarkable feat was made possible through her earlier triumph at the Mrs India Legacy, an event orchestrated under the able guidance of director, Amisha Chaudhary.

Kanchan's odyssey to global recognition was a testament to her relentless preparation. For six months, she devoted herself wholeheartedly to rigorous training. Hailing from a conservative background, Kanchan faced her fair share of challenges, but her unyielding spirit propelled her towards the fulfilment of her childhood dream - representing India on an international platform.

Kanchan's triumph at the Mrs Universe 2023 pageant was not merely limited to clinching the title. She also secured the subtitle of Mrs Universe People's Choice. Her choice of national costume, inspired by the resplendent Neelkanth bird, showcased her deep-rooted connection to India's rich cultural heritage. This choice resonated not only with the judges but also with the audience, affirming Kanchan's ability to blend tradition with modernity seamlessly.

In a competition featuring over 91 accomplished contestants from around the globe, Kanchan's achievement is a testament to her talent and grace. Kanchan Gupta's story is an inspiration for millions of Indian women who harbour dreams beyond the confines of societal norms. Her journey is a reminder that with confidence, courage, and simplicity, any aspiration can be realized. 

The Mrs Universe pageant, a globally renowned platform, not only celebrates the beauty and grace of married women but also addresses critical social issues. It focuses on combating gender-based domestic violence and advocating for women's rights worldwide. Through this forum, participants engage in an open dialogue, fostering a sense of sisterhood and camaraderie, working together towards the eradication of anti-social practices against women.

Kanchan Gupta's triumph at the Mrs Elite Universe 2023 pageant is more than just a personal achievement. It is a resounding victory for Indian women everywhere. Her journey serves as a clarion call for all to believe in their dreams, for in the pursuit of passion and dedication lies the potential for greatness.

