Kalyani Priyadarshan Fitness Secrets: Diet, exercise, wellness secrets for healthy body

LIFESTYLE
Kalyani Priyadarshan’s fitness mantra revolves around a balanced diet, workouts, training, cheat days, and hydration.
South Indian actress Kalyani Priyadarshan has always charmed audiences with her cinematic charisma, but what truly sets her apart is her commitment to health and fitness. With a toned physique, Kalyani proves that staying in shape is not about extreme diets.
Let’s take a closer look at the fitness secrets she swears by to maintain her healthy lifestyle.
Kalyani believes in never skipping breakfast, no matter how busy her schedule gets. A wholesome, nutrient-rich meal in the morning not only fuels her body with energy but also keeps her metabolism active throughout the day.
Kalyani believes that a regular and disciplined workout routine is one of the most effective secrets to staying fit and shedding unwanted weight. Whether it’s an early morning session or an evening workout, she ensures physical activity is non-negotiable.
Kalyani focuses on functional strength training. Instead of restricting workouts to machines and gyms, she incorporates exercises with everyday movements. Squats, lunges, and plunges form a significant part of her training routine.
She doesn’t restrict herself to gym workouts; she finds joy in playing golf. It may seem like a leisurely game to many, but for Kalyani, it is both fun and fitness rolled into one. Playing golf engages her core, improves hand-eye coordination, and provides a solid cardiovascular workout.
Kalyani follows a balanced and nutritious diet that is rich in proteins and essential nutrients. She believes in mindful eating, consuming the right portions at the right time. She allows herself a cheat day every once in a while to satisfy cravings.
She makes sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep her metabolism active and her cravings under control.
ALSO READ: Lokah Chapter 1 X review: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen-starrer is 'blockbuster' superhero film with 'best theatrical experience' of the year
Kalyani Priyadarshan recently starred in the much-anticipated superhero film Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra, which was released on August 28, 2025. Fans can also look forward to seeing her in upcoming projects like Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, Genie, and Marshal.