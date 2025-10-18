Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to seek Maa Kali’s divine blessings

Kali Puja 2025 will be celebrated on October 20, marking the divine night of Maa Kali’s worship.

Kali Puja, also known as Shyama Puja or Mahanisha Puja, is one of the most powerful and spiritually significant Hindu festivals. It celebrates Goddess Kali, the fierce form of Maa Durga, symbolising the destruction of evil and the triumph of truth and righteousness. Observed mainly in West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha, this festival coincides with Diwali and is celebrated with devotion, rituals, and grand festivities.

Kali Puja 2025 date and time

In 2025, Kali Puja will be celebrated on Monday, October 20, across West Bengal and other regions of India.

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 3:44 pm on October 20 and ends at 5:54 pm on October 21.

The Nishita Puja Muhurat, the most auspicious time for worship, will last from 11:41 pm to 12:31 am on October 21.

The festival falls on the new moon night of the Kartik month, also called Dipannita Amavasya, marking one of the holiest nights in the Hindu calendar.

ALSO READ: Is Chhoti Diwali 2025 on October 19 or 20? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of Narak Chaturdashi

Significance of Kali Puja

Kali Puja honours Maa Kali, the fierce form of divine feminine energy and the destroyer of evil forces. She represents the strength that protects devotees from negativity and darkness. Worshipping Goddess Kali is believed to bring courage, wisdom, and liberation from fear and ignorance.

Kali Puja r ituals and customs

Preparation and Decoration:

Devotees clean and decorate their homes and create pandals with idols of Maa Kali adorned with red hibiscus flowers, jewellery, and weapons.

Night-long Worship:

Unlike most pujas performed in the day, Kali Puja is conducted at midnight. Devotees chant mantras, light lamps, perform havan and offer sweets, rice, and red flowers.

ALSO READ: Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise puja mahurat timings, rituals, and more