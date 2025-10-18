IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down Under
Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to seek Maa Kali’s divine blessings
Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting of firecrackers
India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?
Jolly LLB 3: Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao celebrate 'success' of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer, Badhaai Ho actor says 'what more could..'
Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing on Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express, Army honours 'Exemplifying courage...'
Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif again links India with Afghanistan conflict: 'Rulers of Kabul in...'
Women singing Travis Scott’s ‘Fein’ during Kirtan ahead of his India tour goes viral
'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over rare earth minerals
'I won’t lie...': Suryakumar Yadav opens up on fear of losing India's T20I captaincy to Shubman Gill
LIFESTYLE
Kali Puja 2025 will be celebrated on October 20, marking the divine night of Maa Kali’s worship.
Kali Puja, also known as Shyama Puja or Mahanisha Puja, is one of the most powerful and spiritually significant Hindu festivals. It celebrates Goddess Kali, the fierce form of Maa Durga, symbolising the destruction of evil and the triumph of truth and righteousness. Observed mainly in West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha, this festival coincides with Diwali and is celebrated with devotion, rituals, and grand festivities.
In 2025, Kali Puja will be celebrated on Monday, October 20, across West Bengal and other regions of India.
According to the Hindu Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 3:44 pm on October 20 and ends at 5:54 pm on October 21.
The Nishita Puja Muhurat, the most auspicious time for worship, will last from 11:41 pm to 12:31 am on October 21.
The festival falls on the new moon night of the Kartik month, also called Dipannita Amavasya, marking one of the holiest nights in the Hindu calendar.
ALSO READ: Is Chhoti Diwali 2025 on October 19 or 20? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of Narak Chaturdashi
Kali Puja honours Maa Kali, the fierce form of divine feminine energy and the destroyer of evil forces. She represents the strength that protects devotees from negativity and darkness. Worshipping Goddess Kali is believed to bring courage, wisdom, and liberation from fear and ignorance.
Preparation and Decoration:
Devotees clean and decorate their homes and create pandals with idols of Maa Kali adorned with red hibiscus flowers, jewellery, and weapons.
Night-long Worship:
Unlike most pujas performed in the day, Kali Puja is conducted at midnight. Devotees chant mantras, light lamps, perform havan and offer sweets, rice, and red flowers.
ALSO READ: Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise puja mahurat timings, rituals, and more