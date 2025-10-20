FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Kali Puja 2025: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with friends and family

Kali Puja or Shyama Puja is performed in temples and homes, with people worshipping the Goddess Kali on the New Moon (Amavasya) night of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 07:09 AM IST

Kali Puja 2025 or Shyama Pujo 2025 is being celebrated on October 20 this year. Kali Pujo is celebrated with a lot of pomp to celebrate the victory of good over evil in West Bengal. It is a significant festival in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Kali, the embodiment of time, change, and destruction of evil forces.

Kali Puja or Shyama Puja is performed in temples and homes, with people worshipping the Goddess Kali on the New Moon (Amavasya) night of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar.

Here are best wishes, greetings, messages of Kali puja to share with friends and family.

Best Kali puja wishes:

1. Wishing you a blessed Kali Puja filled with devotion, strength, and joy.

2. May Goddess Kali's fierce energy empower you to overcome life's challenges.

3. May the divine blessings of Kali Ma bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life.

4. Wishing you a Kali Puja celebration filled with love, laughter, and spiritual growth.

5. May Goddess Kali's protection and guidance be with you always.

6. May the power of Kali Ma destroy all obstacles and bring success to your endeavors.

7. Wishing you a joyous Kali Puja filled with traditional fervor and devotion.

8. May Goddess Kali's blessings bring balance and harmony to your life.

9. May the spirit of Kali Puja inspire you to face challenges with courage and determination.

10. Wishing you a blessed and auspicious Kali Puja celebration.

Kali puja greetings:

1. Happy Kali Puja! May Goddess Kali's blessings be with you and your loved ones.

2. Wishing you a powerful and uplifting Kali Puja celebration.

3. May the fierce energy of Goddess Kali inspire you to overcome life's challenges.

4. Happy Kali Puja! May your heart be filled with devotion and your spirit be strengthened.

5. May Goddess Kali's protection and guidance be with you on your life's journey.

6. Wishing you a Kali Puja filled with traditional rituals, music, and dance.

7. May the blessings of Kali Ma bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your home.

8. Happy Kali Puja! May your life be filled with courage, strength, and determination.

9. May Goddess Kali's energy inspire you to make positive changes in your life.

10. Wishing you a joyous and blessed Kali Puja celebration with your loved ones.

Kali puja messages:

1. May Goddess Kali's fierce energy empower you to overcome life's challenges.

2. Wishing you a Kali Puja celebration filled with devotion, love, and laughter.

3. May the power of Kali Ma destroy all obstacles and bring success to your endeavors.

4. May Goddess Kali's blessings bring balance and harmony to your life.

5. Wishing you a Kali Puja filled with traditional fervor and spiritual growth.

6. May Goddess Kali's protection and guidance be with you always.

7. May the spirit of Kali Puja inspire you to face challenges with courage and determination.

8. Wishing you a blessed and auspicious Kali Puja celebration.

9. May Goddess Kali's energy inspire you to make positive changes in your life.

10. May the divine blessings of Kali Ma bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life.

