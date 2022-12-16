Kalashtami of Paush month TODAY: Know shubh muhurat to worship, do's and don'ts to follow

File Photo

Kalashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha every month. The day is dedicated to Lord Kaal Bhairav and is being celebrated today - December 16, 2022. The devotees who fast on this day, see their wishes fulfilled with the blessings of the Lord.

Kaal Bhairav is considered to be the fiercest form of Lord Shiva, hence Lord Shiva is also worshiped on this day. It is believed that worshiping Kalabhairav removes all the negative energy from the house. Goddess Durga will also be worshiped at many places on this day.

Kalashtami Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Kalashtami is celebrated on Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha every month. This time it is being celebrated on December 16. The auspicious time for worship is from 01:39 am today till 03:02 am on December 17, 2022. According to Udayatithi, Kalashtami will be celebrated on December 16 only.

READ | Kalashtami 2022: Paush Kalashtami on December 16, know the method and rules of worship

Kalaashtami do's and don'ts

Worship Lord Shiva on this day as it holds special importance. The person is blessed by Lord Bhairav by performing Puja on this day.

Donations of vermilion, mustard oil, coconut, gram, etc should be done in Kaal Bhairav temple on the day of Kalashtami.

On the day of Kalaashtami, light a mustard oil lamp in front of the picture or murti of Bhairav Devta and recite Shri Kaal Bhairav Ashtak.

Feed sweet pieces of bread to the black dog riding Kaal Bhairav on the day of Kalashtami.

Do not torture dogs, even by mistake, on the day of Kalashtami.

READ | Christmas 2022: Celebrate Christmas like never before in THESE Indian cities

Kalashtami significance

According to Hindu mythology, Kaal Bhairav is considered to be the Rudra incarnation of Lord Shiva. Devotees observe Kalashtami fast to get rid of their anger, greed, and other addictions. Kaal Bhairav is known to bless his devotees with good health, wealth, prosperity, and spirituality. Kaal Bhairav is also known as Kshetrapal, the protector of all temples. It is believed that those who worship Lord Kaal Bhairav with full devotion, are protected from evil and darkness.