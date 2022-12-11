Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Kalashtami December 2022: Know significance, date, time, ritual, more here

Kalashtami December 2022: Know the date, timing, puja rituals and all about this Ashtami.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Kalashtami December 2022: Know significance, date, time, ritual, more here
Kalashtami December 2022: Significance, date, time | Photo: Zee bureau

Kalashtami is considered one of the most auspicious days. It falls every month on Ashtami Tithi (8th day) in Krishna paksha. This day is dedicated to Lord Kaal Bhairav. Devotees keep a fast on this day to please Kaal Bhairav. A total of 12 Kalashtami are observed in a year. 

In December 2022, the Kalashtami will be observed on December 16, as per the Drik Panchang. The Subh muhurta for this Ashtami will begin at 1:39 am on December 16 and will end at 3:02 am on December 17. 

Kalashtami December 2022: Significance

As per Hindu mythology, Kaal Bhairav is the Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva. Devotees keep a fast on Kalashtami to get rid of their anger, greediness, and other addictions. Kaal Bhairav is believed to bless his devotees with good health, wealth, prosperity and spirituality. 

Kaal Bhairav is also known as Kshetrapaal, the protector of all temples. It is believed that those who worship Lord Kaal Bhairav with complete devotion, the Lord protect them from evil and darkness. 

Read: Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and other details

Kalashtami December 2022: Tithi, Subh muhurat

  • Kalashtami to be observed on December 16
  • Ashtami begins-- December 16, 1:39 am
  • Ashtami ends-- December 17, 3:02 am. 

Kalashtami December 2022: Puja Vidhi

  • Wake up early and take a bath
  • Place Kaal Bhairav idol or yantra 
  • Offer flowers and milk
  • Light a diya
  • Chant Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam
  • Recite Kaal Bhairav Katha
  • Offer special prasad 'Meetha Rott' to Kaal Bhairav
  • Distribute prasad after evening pooja
  • Break fast with satvik food. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master, Shanthi, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, contestants from Kamal Haasan's show
Check out these 5 foods to eat to boost your energy during dengue
Markets across cities thronged by shoppers ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras, see PICS
Beware! There can be hidden cameras in your hotel room, check how to spot one
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled for Indian market, gets 512km range
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Include mushrooms in your diet immediately to beat diabetes: 6 benefits of mushrooms
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.