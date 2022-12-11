Kalashtami December 2022: Know significance, date, time, ritual, more here

Kalashtami December 2022: Significance, date, time | Photo: Zee bureau

Kalashtami is considered one of the most auspicious days. It falls every month on Ashtami Tithi (8th day) in Krishna paksha. This day is dedicated to Lord Kaal Bhairav. Devotees keep a fast on this day to please Kaal Bhairav. A total of 12 Kalashtami are observed in a year.

In December 2022, the Kalashtami will be observed on December 16, as per the Drik Panchang. The Subh muhurta for this Ashtami will begin at 1:39 am on December 16 and will end at 3:02 am on December 17.

Kalashtami December 2022: Significance

As per Hindu mythology, Kaal Bhairav is the Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva. Devotees keep a fast on Kalashtami to get rid of their anger, greediness, and other addictions. Kaal Bhairav is believed to bless his devotees with good health, wealth, prosperity and spirituality.

Kaal Bhairav is also known as Kshetrapaal, the protector of all temples. It is believed that those who worship Lord Kaal Bhairav with complete devotion, the Lord protect them from evil and darkness.

Read: Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and other details

Kalashtami December 2022: Tithi, Subh muhurat

Kalashtami to be observed on December 16

Ashtami begins-- December 16, 1:39 am

Ashtami ends-- December 17, 3:02 am.

Kalashtami December 2022: Puja Vidhi