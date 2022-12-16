Kalashtami 2022: Paush Kalashtami on December 16, know the method and rules of worship

Representational image

According to the Hindu calendar, Kalashtami fast will be observed on Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Paush i.e. December 16, 2022. In this, the Kaal Bhairav form of Lord Shiva is worshipped. It is believed that if Lord Bhairav is worshipped properly on this day, then the biggest calamity goes away in the blink of an eye, but there are some rules for worshipping Kaal Bhairav, only by following these, one gets complete virtue. It is forbidden to do some special work on this day. If you don't do this, Kaal Bhairav may have to face anger.

Paush Kalashtami 2022: Muhurta

Paush Krishna Ashtami date starts- December 16, 2022, 1.39 am

Paush Krishna Ashtami date ends- December 17, 2022, 03.02 am

Abhijit Muhurta- 12:02 PM - 12:43 PM (16 December 2022)

Nishita Muhurta- December 16, 2022, 11.56 PM - December 17, 2022, 12.50 AM

Kalashtami Puja Vidhi

On the day of Kalashtami, in the early morning in Brahma Muhurta, take bath etc. and wear clean clothes. Take a pledge to fast. Offer belpatra, black sesame, flowers and other worship material on Shivling. Light a lamp of mustard oil in the temple of Kaal Bhairav and offer coconut, imrati, paan, saffron vermilion, and silver work. Now chant the mantras of Bhairavnath 108 times. Reciting Shri Kalabhairav Ashtakam on this day gives relief from troubles. After this, help the needy by performing aarti and donating to them as per your capacity. Feed sweet bread to a black dog, by doing this Kaal Bhairav himself protects the seeker.

What not to do on Kalashtami?