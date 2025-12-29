'Russia wanted Ukraine to succeed,' Zelenskyy laughs on Donald Trump's statement who tell all about Putin's positive remark
Who was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Dhaka Capitals coach who died after collapsing minutes before BPL 2025 game
Kajol swears by pilates at 51: Joint-friendly workout that builds strength, longevity
Who is ASP Shehrbano Naqvi? Pakistan cop who solved 'murder case' in an hour leaving podcast midway, here's what exactly happened
Unnao rape case update: Amid massive protest, Supreme Court stays Delhi HC's order granting bail to accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar
China’s warning to US, Taiwan? Beijing launches 'Justice Mission 2025' military drills begin after sanctions
Allu Sirish annouces wedding date, it has special connection with his superstar brother Allu Arjun, on this day Pushpa actor...
Viral video: After AP Dhillion kissed Tara Sutaria, beau Veer Pahariya looks visibly 'pissed' after concert, netizens react on their 'rushed' exit
Who is Ubaidullah Rajput? Know why Pakistan kabaddi player is facing indefinite ban
13 died, hundreds injured after train derails in Southern Mexico, WATCH video
LIFESTYLE
At 51, Kajol stays strong and agile with Reformer Pilates. Know how this low-impact, joint-friendly workout supports balance, posture, mindful living, and healthy ageing.
Ageing gracefully today is no longer about chasing extreme fitness goals. It is about moving well, staying strong, and supporting the body for the long run. Actor Kajol’s fitness routine is a perfect example. At 51, she continues to inspire with her commitment to Pilates, especially Reformer Pilates, a form of exercise known for being gentle on the joints while deeply strengthening the body.
Recently, Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit shared glimpses of Kajol working out on the Pilates reformer at her studio. Posting the photos, Namrata joked, 'Don’t know if you can tell… but we’re always in splits.' The images quickly caught attention, showing Kajol performing controlled movements that highlight strength, balance, and focus rather than brute intensity.
In the photos, Kajol is seen performing exercises such as reformer split squats, scooter variations, supported lunges on the moving carriage, and standing arm pulls using straps. These movements may look simple at first glance, but they demand a high level of concentration, stability, and control.`
Pilates supports long-term fitness goals. Strong core muscles, spine and reduce back pain. Flexible hips and legs make daily movements like walking, bending, and climbing stairs easier.
Pilates also keeps the nervous system engaged. The mindful nature of each movement improves body awareness and builds confidence in how the body moves. Instead of leaving one exhausted, Pilates helps people feel supported, aligned, and energised from within.