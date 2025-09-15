Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kajol stuns in golden tissue Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of their friendship

Acharya Devvrat sworn in as new governor of Maharashtra, succeeding CP Radhakrishnan

What has Muslim Personal Law Board said on Supreme Court order on Waqf Amendment Act?

From Bharti Singh to Udit Narayan: 7 Bollywood celebs you didn't know have Nepali roots

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares 5 healthy Indian oats recipes for balanced vegetarian diet: From dosa to laddu, tikki

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif expecting their first child? Sources say baby’s reportedly due in…

Don’t have time to exercise? Try Shamita Shetty's THIS simple workout hack for burning calories and losing weight

Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar promises wedding prep will be ready before Awez Darbar comes home

ITR filing deadline missed? Here’s what taxpayers can do after September 15

After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar approaches Delhi HC for…, here’s what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kajol stuns in golden tissue Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of their friendship

Kajol stuns in Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of friendship

Acharya Devvrat sworn in as new governor of Maharashtra, succeeding CP Radhakrishnan

Acharya Devvrat sworn in as new governor of Maharashtra

What has Muslim Personal Law Board said on Supreme Court order on Waqf Amendment Act?

What has Muslim Personal Law Board said on SC order on Waqf Amendment Act?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Kajol stuns in golden tissue Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of their friendship

Kajol stuns in a golden Manish Malhotra saree, celebrating 30 years of friendship with the designer. Minimal accessories, sleek hairstyle, and subtle makeup highlight her elegance, while fans and Kajol herself praise their enduring bond and timeless style collaboration.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 01:51 PM IST

Kajol stuns in golden tissue Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of their friendship
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kajol has always turned heads with her effortless style, and a big part of that credit goes to her long-standing bond with celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Their association spans 30 years, during which Malhotra has crafted some of Kajol’s most iconic looks, be it her on-screen outfits in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or her glamorous red-carpet appearances. Over time, she has become one of his true muses, both in films and in real life.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Recently, a series of photos of Kajol in a Manish Malhotra saree went viral on social media. The designer shared the pictures with a heartfelt caption:

“For my dearest Kajol, a friend and muse of 30 years. This saree from Manish Malhotra World is woven in golden tissue and brocade with an intricate hand-embroidered vintage zardosi border,  delicate yet powerful, just like her presence. The blouse collar is adorned with uncut jewellery pieces, each one as timeless as the bond we share. Stunning on Kajol."

In the pictures, Kajol kept her accessories minimal, allowing the saree to take centre stage. Her sleek, swept-back hairstyle complemented the blouse’s high neckline, while subtle makeup added a refined touch, highlighting her natural elegance.

Kajol responded to Manish Malhotra’s tribute with warmth, writing,

“Felt like a million bucks and looked it as well, thanks to you."

Fans quickly joined the celebration in the comments section. One admirer wrote, “So pretty,” while another gushed, “Stunning… Beautiful, but Kajol makes it more beautiful… God bless you both.”

A friendship that defines style

The relationship between Kajol and Manish Malhotra goes beyond designer and client; it’s built on trust, mutual admiration, and three decades of shared memories. From Bollywood films to high-profile events, their collaboration has consistently produced unforgettable fashion moments, making Kajol a true style icon and Malhotra’s muse.

This recent saree appearance is not just a fashion statement; it is a testament to a 30-year-long bond that has stood the test of time. Elegant, powerful, and timeless, much like their friendship.

ALSO READ: Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on OTT: Here's when and where you can watch new talk show, episodes to release every...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Women in THIS tourist country rent boyfriends to escape family marriage pressure
Women in THIS tourist country rent boyfriends to escape family marriage pressure
Robinson’s rally in London: ‘Whether you choose violence...’, Elon Musk sends message to protestors, ask them to...
Robinson’s rally in London: ‘Whether you choose violence...’, Elon Musk sends me
Erika Kirk breaks silence after husband Charlie Kirk was shot dead: ‘Cries of a widow…’
Erika Kirk breaks silence after husband Charlie Kirk was shot dead: ‘Cries of...
Soha Ali Khan reveals terrifying moment in Italy, recalls being flashed in broad daylight
Soha Ali Khan reveals terrifying moment in Italy, recalls being flashed
Donald Trump's ex-aide's BIG statement on US Ambassador pick for India: 'Sergio Gor not qualified'
Donald Trump's ex-aide's BIG statement on US Ambassador pick for India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE