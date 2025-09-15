Kajol stuns in golden tissue Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of their friendship

Kajol stuns in a golden Manish Malhotra saree, celebrating 30 years of friendship with the designer. Minimal accessories, sleek hairstyle, and subtle makeup highlight her elegance, while fans and Kajol herself praise their enduring bond and timeless style collaboration.

Kajol has always turned heads with her effortless style, and a big part of that credit goes to her long-standing bond with celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Their association spans 30 years, during which Malhotra has crafted some of Kajol’s most iconic looks, be it her on-screen outfits in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or her glamorous red-carpet appearances. Over time, she has become one of his true muses, both in films and in real life.

Recently, a series of photos of Kajol in a Manish Malhotra saree went viral on social media. The designer shared the pictures with a heartfelt caption:

“For my dearest Kajol, a friend and muse of 30 years. This saree from Manish Malhotra World is woven in golden tissue and brocade with an intricate hand-embroidered vintage zardosi border, delicate yet powerful, just like her presence. The blouse collar is adorned with uncut jewellery pieces, each one as timeless as the bond we share. Stunning on Kajol."

In the pictures, Kajol kept her accessories minimal, allowing the saree to take centre stage. Her sleek, swept-back hairstyle complemented the blouse’s high neckline, while subtle makeup added a refined touch, highlighting her natural elegance.

Kajol responded to Manish Malhotra’s tribute with warmth, writing,

“Felt like a million bucks and looked it as well, thanks to you."

Fans quickly joined the celebration in the comments section. One admirer wrote, “So pretty,” while another gushed, “Stunning… Beautiful, but Kajol makes it more beautiful… God bless you both.”

A friendship that defines style

The relationship between Kajol and Manish Malhotra goes beyond designer and client; it’s built on trust, mutual admiration, and three decades of shared memories. From Bollywood films to high-profile events, their collaboration has consistently produced unforgettable fashion moments, making Kajol a true style icon and Malhotra’s muse.

This recent saree appearance is not just a fashion statement; it is a testament to a 30-year-long bond that has stood the test of time. Elegant, powerful, and timeless, much like their friendship.

