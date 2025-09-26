Add DNA as a Preferred Source
LIFESTYLE

Kajol reveals her 'very own' unusual 3-ingredient protein shake recipe, here's why it might be good for you

Kajol stuns Twinkle Khanna, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on Two Much with her 3-ingredient protein shake, but is it really healthy?

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 01:07 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Kajol reveals her 'very own' unusual 3-ingredient protein shake recipe, here's why it might be good for you
Kajol has always been known for her candid charm, and she proved it once again on the debut episode of the talk show Two Much. The Bollywood star surprised everyone when she revealed her unconventional protein shake recipe, made with just three ingredients: eggs, almond milk, and orange juice. 'I have my very own protein shake recipe, which is some eggs, almond milk and orange juice,' Kajol said. Twinkle Khanna, her co-host, couldn’t hold back her reaction: 'It sounds disgusting.' Kajol admitted, 'It does sound disgusting. But, it is actually quite easy.'

Untitled-design-1

The real fun began when Kajol offered the shake to the show’s celebrity guests, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Aamir sipped politely, but his facial expression spoke volumes. Salman, never one to hold back, humorously declared, '100% pet kharaab karega.' Despite the dramatic reactions on the show, the shake itself is packed with nutrients that make it an interesting option for a quick energy boost.

What’s in the shake and why it works

Each of Kajol’s three ingredients brings its own health benefits. Eggs are rich in high-quality protein and essential nutrients like choline, supporting muscle growth and brain health. Almond milk serves as a light, dairy-free base and can be fortified with calcium, while orange juice provides vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants to boost immunity and add a citrusy zing.

ALSO READ: Actress Mallika Sherawat credits THIS yoga for her fit body, says, 'No fad diets, no quick fixes...'

When combined, these ingredients create a quick, nutrient-packed drink that can jumpstart your day. However, there are a few important considerations. Raw eggs carry a risk of Salmonella, so it’s safer to use pasteurised or lightly cooked eggs. The acidity of orange juice can sometimes curdle almond milk, and anyone with egg or nut allergies should avoid the shake.

Though it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Kajol’s three-ingredient protein shake is a bold and playful twist on traditional health drinks. With a little tweaking, like adding a scoop of protein powder or using fortified almond milk, it can be both nutritious and surprisingly energising. For those brave enough to try, it’s a quirky way to start the day on a healthy note.

