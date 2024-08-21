Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

This year, Kajari Teej will be observed on August 22, according to Drik Panchang.

Kajari Teej 2024: Kajari Teej, a significant Hindu festival, is celebrated with much pomp across the country every year, a few days after Rakshabandhan. Women observe this festival to pray for the longevity and prosperity of their husbands. There are three main Teej festivals - Kajari Teej, Hartalika Teej, and Hariyali Teej, with Kajari Teej also known as Badi Teej. As we prepare to celebrate, here are a few key details to remember.

Kajari Teej 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, Kajari Teej will be observed on August 22, according to Drik Panchang. The Tritiya tithi begins at 5:06 pm on August 21 and ends at 1:46 pm on August 22.

Kajari Teej 2024: Puja Rituals

Devotees begin the day with a holy bath and take a vow to observe nirjala vrat (fasting without water). They offer prayers to Neemdi Mata by preparing a small pond made of clay and cow dung in front of their houses, pouring raw milk and water into it, and placing a lamp on its edge. Water, roli, and moli are offered during the prayers. Married women pray for their husbands' long lives, while unmarried women can also fast to seek blessings for a good husband.

Kajari Teej 2024: Significance

Falling three days after Rakshabandhan and five days before Krishna Janmashtami, Kajari Teej is celebrated during the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, as per the Hindu calendar. It is widely observed in northern India, particularly in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, with both married and unmarried women participating in the rituals with dedication and devotion.