Kajari Teej 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with loved ones

The month of Shravan is considered to be auspicious by most people. It is filled with festivities that bring great happiness into our lives. Kajari Teej is also a festival that is observed with lot of dedication by various women in the country. The festival is celebrated to seek marital bliss as women pray for the long life and happiness of their husbands.

Kajari Teej is celebrated on the third day of Krishna Paksha during the lunar month of Bhadrapada. It usually comes three days after Raksha Bandhan.

This year, the festival is being observed on August 14 as many married and unmarried women are observing fasts to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Kajari Teej is also known as Bodhi Teej, Satudi Teej and Badi Teej in some regions.

As we begin to celebrate Kajari Teej 2022, here are some greetings that you should extend to your loved ones today:

WhatsApp wishes for Kajari Teej 2022

Here’s wishing you good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on the joyous day of Kajari Teej. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Kajari Teej 2022! May the festival of Kajari Teej fill your life with happiness, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children and purify your body and soul. Happy Badi Teej!

Warm wishes and happiness to all the women fasting on this auspicious day. Hope all your fasts bear fruit and you live a long and happy married life. Happy Badi Teej!This Kajari Teej, may Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati destroy all your sorrows and eliminate all the troubles. Kajari Teej ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

May Mahadev and Mata Parvati bless you and your spouse with the best of everything on the auspicious occasion of Kajari Teej.