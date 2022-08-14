Kajari Teej 2022: Date, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, mantra

File Photo

The Kajari Teej fast is observed yearly during the Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha and Bhadra Paksha months. It is popularly known as Badi Teej. It is celebrated during the month of Shravan with great pomp and show by women in North Indian states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

Date of Kajari Teej

Kajari Teej also goes by the names Kajali Teej, Budhi Teej, and Saturi Teej. According to the Drik Panchang, the fasts will be observed on August 14 this year.

READ | Relive history with interesting facts about India’s 76th Independence Day

Kajari Teej is also referred to as Kajali Teej, Saturi Teej, Badi Teej and Budhi Teej. The Chhoti Teej is celebrated as Hariyali Teej.

Significance of Kajari Teej

Women observe fasts to seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. While married women observe fasts on this day to wish for their husband’s healthy and prosperous life, some unmarried women also observe fasts to get their ideal spouse.

The festival is known to strengthen ties between husband and wife. Hence, it holds great significance in the lives of married couples. Women pray to a neem tree, wear colourful clothes during the fast and eat sattu to break their fast.

Married women perform Kajari Teej rituals from their maternal home as the term ‘Kajari’ implies the pain of brief separation from husband. They read the ‘Kajari Teej Katha’ on this day.

Shubh Muhurat of Kajari Teej 2022

All women celebrating Kajari Teej must note that the auspicious timings for Kajari Teej started at 12:53 pm on August 13 and will end at 10:35 pm on August 14.

Puja Vidhi for Kajari Teej

As per belief, women observing Kajari Teej must wake up early and bathe to perform the fast. They should keep a nirjala fast, which means they shouldn’t drink or eat anything throughout the day.

Next, they should prepare for the puja by placing idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati at a place of worship. The idols should be dressed in red or yellow clothes.

After that, women should offer gangajal, cow’s milk, belpatra, honey, datura, white flowers and sandalwood to Lord Shiva.

The fast can be broken in the evening after offering Argha to the moon.

Mantra for Kajari Teej

Do this mantra to get the blessings of Lord Shiva on Kajari Teej 2022:

Om Shoolpanaye Namah. Om Pinakavrushe Namah. Om Pashupataye Namah. Om Shivaye Namah.