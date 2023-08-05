Kajal Aggarwal dazzles in Manish Malhotra sequins saree worth Rs 2,75,000

Headlines

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 07:54 PM IST

Renowned Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal has once again captivated her followers with her timeless beauty and impeccable style. In a recent photoshoot, the actress collaborated with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, leaving everyone in awe of her stunning appearance in a deep maroon saree adorned with metallic tubular sequins in a geometric pattern. Kajal's choice of outfit complemented her charm and elegance, making her fans swoon over her remarkable pictures.

The diva's mesmerizing ensemble featured a deep maroon saree embellished with metallic tubular sequins, showcasing Manish Malhotra's impeccable craftsmanship. The saree, priced at a hefty ₹275,000, exuded opulence and sophistication, reflecting the blend of traditional aesthetics with contemporary elegance.

Kajal Aggarwal paired the saree with a taban-cut blouse, adding a touch of modernity to the traditional attire. The combination perfectly accentuated her curves and added to the allure of her overall look.

To complement the exquisite saree, the actress opted for minimal accessories, keeping the focus on her ensemble. She chose a unique flower-shaped statement bag adorned with pearls and silver sequins, adding a touch of glamour to the entire outfit.

 

 

Kajal's makeup was elegantly understated, highlighting her natural beauty. Her choice of a nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, and contoured cheeks added a subtle allure to her overall appearance. The actress completed her makeup look with a shade of nude lipstick, enhancing her radiant smile.

In the hair department, Kajal Aggarwal opted for a classic and sophisticated style, straightening her long, beautiful locks and parting them at the center. Her hair cascaded gracefully over her shoulders, adding a touch of timeless beauty to her glamorous look.

As always, Kajal Aggarwal's fashion choices and style continue to inspire her millions of followers. Her ability to effortlessly pull off any look, be it traditional or casual, showcases her versatility as a fashion icon. With each appearance, she manages to redefine elegance and set new trends in the world of fashion.

