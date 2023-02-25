K beauty: Want to get a glass skin glow? Follow these 5 Korean skincare routine

Representational image

We are sure that even if you are not a skincare enthusiast, you must have heard about Korean Glass Skin. Flawless smooth skin texture with almost no spots or marks, defying normal human skin is the promise of Korean beauty routines.

To conquer the glow of glass skin that is promoted to reflect light back like glass as it is evident you need a consistent and dedicated routine without a single day's break. While we can't promise skin that can visibly reflect light, here are 7 steps to follow every day to clear up most of your skin problems.

Double cleanse

K-beauty skin care begins with cleansing your face. Double cleansing removes all the dirt and oil residue from your face and allows it to breathe fresh. First, clean your face with an oil-based cleanser that removes makeup residue and oily dirt stuck on your face.

Then use a water-based foaming cleanser that wakes up your skin and leaves it feeling fresh.

Exfoliate

Scrub and clean your face to remove blackheads and also give a gentle massage to improve blood circulation on your face. This step removes the extra oil left in your pores and improves acne inflammation.

Toner

Toners help balance your skin's pH and begin the process of repairing and protecting it. Most people complain that toners dehydrate and make the skin dry. Well, that's what toners with high alcohol content do. Choose your products wisely and trust the process.

Essence

This is the main step of Korean beauty routine. The essence strengthens the skin's moisture barrier and improves its resiliency. It hydrates your skin giving it more clarity and transparency.

Serum

Vitamin C Serum helps in the formation of collagen, it improves your skin by making it firmer and younger. The serum addresses the problems of dark circles, uneven skin tone, pigmentation and also helps in reducing dark spots and sunspots.

Moisturizer

No matter what, never skip moisturizing your skin. It makes the skin smoother, plumper and helps reduce the early appearance of lines and wrinkles. It calms the skin and gives it a glassy glow.

Sunscreen

Top it off with a layer of SPF to protect your skin from the sun's harmful radiation, which can make your skin age faster and look saggy. Sunscreen clinically proven to even skin tone and minimize pores and improve texture.