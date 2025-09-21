K-Beauty hack: Can rice water really give you that Korean glass skin glow?

Suhana Khan cheers for Aryan Khan after The Ba***ds of Bollywood receives rave reviews, shares his childhood photo with dad Shah Rukh Khan, calls him...
Canada, Australia, UK recognise Palestinian statehood, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls it..., says ‘people of Israel aren't...’
Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan’s 'gunfire' celebration after fifty goes viral during IND vs PAK clash - Watch
Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill drop four catches as India fumble in field vs Pakistan in Super 4 clash
India gets powerful 200 MWe nuclear reactor, to boost its next gen submarine with new capabilities; check details
Zubeen Garg to be cremated with full state honours on this date, informs Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Aamir Khan will work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan only if this condition is met: 'I think we three are...'
Viral mother-son dance video sparks outrage over boundaries: 'Santoor Mommy'
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Amid tense atmosphere, Fakhar Zaman stops to sign autographs for Indian fans; pic goes viral
Former Punjab Minister Harmail Singh Tohra dies from prolonged illness
LIFESTYLE
Rice water contains numerous nutrients, such as vitamin B, which helps maintain healthy skin and protects skin cells from damage.
Asians have been using rice water as a natural skin care remedy for centuries. Besides leaving skin soft and glowing, it also addresses many other skin-related problems. Let us explain the properties of rice water and its benefits for our skin.
Rice water contains numerous nutrients, such as vitamin B, which helps maintain healthy skin and protects skin cells from damage. It also contains antioxidants that fight free radicals. Free radicals damage skin and promote signs of ageing. Amino acids strengthen skin and promote collagen production. Rice water contains minerals like zinc, magnesium, and potassium, which contribute to healthy skin.
Glows Skin - The antioxidants in rice water brighten skin and soothe dryness.
Firm skin - The amino acids in rice water help firm skin and reduce wrinkles.
Nourishes skin - Rice water nourishes the skin and keeps it hydrated.
Reduces skin redness - Rice water helps reduce inflammation and redness.
Reduces pigmentation - The antioxidants in rice water help reduce pigmentation and brighten skin tone.
Reduces acne - Rice water helps kill acne-causing bacteria, thus reducing acne.
Protects skin from the sun - Rice water helps protect the skin from the sun's harmful rays.
Making rice water is very easy. Simply wash the rice and strain the water into a bowl. You can use this water as a toner on your face. If you prefer, you can also mix it with rose water.
Rice water can be stored in the refrigerator for 2-3 days. If you are allergic to rice water, do not use it. If you have any skin problems, consult a doctor before using rice water. Rice water can also be applied to hair as it makes it soft and shiny. You can also use rice water to make a face mask.
Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer approved 5 healthy office snacks, from boiled eggs to dark chocolate