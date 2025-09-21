K-Beauty hack: Can rice water really give you that Korean glass skin glow?

Rice water contains numerous nutrients, such as vitamin B, which helps maintain healthy skin and protects skin cells from damage.

Asians have been using rice water as a natural skin care remedy for centuries. Besides leaving skin soft and glowing, it also addresses many other skin-related problems. Let us explain the properties of rice water and its benefits for our skin.

Rice water contains numerous nutrients, such as vitamin B, which helps maintain healthy skin and protects skin cells from damage. It also contains antioxidants that fight free radicals. Free radicals damage skin and promote signs of ageing. Amino acids strengthen skin and promote collagen production. Rice water contains minerals like zinc, magnesium, and potassium, which contribute to healthy skin.

7 amazing skin benefits of rice water you should know

Glows Skin - The antioxidants in rice water brighten skin and soothe dryness.

Firm skin - The amino acids in rice water help firm skin and reduce wrinkles.

Nourishes skin - Rice water nourishes the skin and keeps it hydrated.

Reduces skin redness - Rice water helps reduce inflammation and redness.

Reduces pigmentation - The antioxidants in rice water help reduce pigmentation and brighten skin tone.

Reduces acne - Rice water helps kill acne-causing bacteria, thus reducing acne.

Protects skin from the sun - Rice water helps protect the skin from the sun's harmful rays.

How to make rice water at home

Making rice water is very easy. Simply wash the rice and strain the water into a bowl. You can use this water as a toner on your face. If you prefer, you can also mix it with rose water.

How to use rice water on your face for the best results

First, wash your face thoroughly.

Then, apply rice water to your face using a cotton ball.

Leave it on for a few minutes.

Then rinse your face with cold water.

Precautions before using rice water

Rice water can be stored in the refrigerator for 2-3 days. If you are allergic to rice water, do not use it. If you have any skin problems, consult a doctor before using rice water. Rice water can also be applied to hair as it makes it soft and shiny. You can also use rice water to make a face mask.

