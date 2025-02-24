The K-1 visa is designed specifically for the fiancé(e)s of U.S. citizens—it allows them to marry their fiancé(e) within 90 days of entering the United States.

You may have seen the wildly popular American television show 90 Day Fiancé. While the show is produced and was made for entertainment purposes (we don’t encourage the actions of some individuals involved), there is a true-to-life aspect of this popular reality series.

90 Day Fiancé may not always be one hundred percent true to the U.S. immigration process, but it is true that you may enter the United States on a K-1 visa to marry a U.S. citizen for romantic purposes. In this article, we’ll examine the process of obtaining a K-1 visa and inform you of the proper way to go about it.

What is a K-1 Visa?

The K-1 visa is designed specifically for the fiancé(e)s of U.S. citizens—it allows them to marry their fiancé(e) within 90 days of entering the United States, hence the name of the 90 Day Fiancé series.

While foreign-born individuals must marry a U.S. citizen within 90 days after entering the United States, it’s important to note that the K-1 visa application process can take an estimated 1 to 2 years from beginning to end. This is largely due to high demand and a large volume of K-1 visa applications submitted to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Therefore, it’s essential to plan accordingly. It may be wise to save the wedding planning until USCIS notifies you that your application is being processed. It’s also recommended to use online USCIS tools to check the status of your application.

How to Apply for a K-1 Visa

To apply for a K-1 visa, the U.S. citizen must file Form I-129F, Petition for Alien Fiancé(e), with USCIS. The petition requires the U.S. citizen (petitioner) and the foreign-born fiancé(e) (beneficiary) to disclose personal information and specific details about the nature of their relationship.

USCIS will evaluate the petition to determine if the relationship is genuine in nature. It’s vital to ensure that you gather evidence to prove that the relationship is genuine before applying. If you enter a fake relationship to obtain U.S. immigration benefits, the K-1 application will be deemed fraudulent by USCIS, which could also lead to consequences such as a ban from applying for U.S. immigration benefits in the future.

To learn more about the K-1 visa application process, be sure to check out the more detailed guides linked above.

Disclaimer-

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)