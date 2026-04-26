Jyeshtha Month 2026: What to do, what to avoid as holy period begins May 2

Ahead of the beginning of Jyeshtha Maas on May 2, 2026, take a look at key dos and dont's to follow during this sacred period to maintain positivity and well-being in life.

Jyeshtha Mass of 2026 is all set to begin on May 2, marking an important period in the Hindu calendar. This period, which falls during the peak summer, holds much significance for the worship of deities like Lord Vishnu and Lord Hanuman. During this period, devotees observe fasts and follow specific rituals to seek blessings. Ahead of this holy period, let us take a look at key dos and don'ts related to Jyeshtha Maas, which one must consider during Jyeshtha Maas.

Significance of Jyeshtha Maas

It is believed that sincere prayers and fasting during this holy period bring prosperity in life and remove obstacles. Usually, fasts are observed on Tuesdays and Saturdays, dedicating prayers to Lord Hanuman for protection and strength.

Jyestha Maas 2026: Date and Timing details

This year, the sacred Jyeshtha Maas will begin on May 2. As per the Hindu Panchang, the auspicious muhurat for the beginning of this holy period falls between 11 AM to 2:15 PM.

Dos to follow during Jyeshtha Maas

Offer water to the Sun daily, early in the morning.

Practice charity like water, food, and clothes to the needy.

Observe fasts on Tuesdays and Saturdays for benefits.

Maintain cleanliness, both physically and mentally.



Dont's during Jyeshtha Maas

Avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol

Do not disrespect water by wasting it.

Avoid anger, harsh words, and arguments with anyone.

Avoid laziness and focus on discipline.



Disclaimer - This information is based on religious beliefs. DNA India do not take responsibility for individual interpretations or outcomes.