FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan’s 46-ball 87 powers Gujarat Titans to 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

Michael: Anupam Kher defends Michael Jackson's 'phenomenal' biopic amid backlash, calls Jaafar Jackson 'outstanding'

Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun to re-release in India on its 40th anniversary on this date

Jyeshtha Month 2026: What to do, what to avoid as holy period begins May 2

Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi's son Ayushmaan Sethi loses Rs 87000 in credit card scam, details inside

CSK vs GT: Sanju Samson goes past Suresh Raina, emulates AB de Villiers with historic IPL feat

PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee's TMC at Bengal rally: 'BJP will hunt down every single goon, rapist'

'When will Mumbai axe Hardik Pandya?': PAK star calls for MI leadership change, backs Suryakumar Yadav as captain

Did journalists allegedly steal wine bottles amid gunfire panic at White House dinner? Viral clip sparks row

Lungi Ngidi’s emotional post goes viral after nasty injury in DC vs PBKS match

  • LATEST
IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan’s 46-ball 87 powers Gujarat Titans to 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan’s 46-ball 87 powers Gujarat Titans to 8-wicket win over

Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun to re-release in India on its 40th anniversary on this date

Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun to re-release in India on its 40th anniversary

LSG vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant wins toss, Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl

LSG vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant wins toss, LSG opt to bowl

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Jyeshtha Month 2026: What to do, what to avoid as holy period begins May 2

Ahead of the beginning of Jyeshtha Maas on May 2, 2026, take a look at key dos and dont's to follow during this sacred period to maintain positivity and well-being in life.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 06:56 PM IST

Jyeshtha Month 2026: What to do, what to avoid as holy period begins May 2
Jyeshtha Maas 2026 to begin on May 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Jyeshtha Mass of 2026 is all set to begin on May 2, marking an important period in the Hindu calendar. This period, which falls during the peak summer, holds much significance for the worship of deities like Lord Vishnu and Lord Hanuman. During this period, devotees observe fasts and follow specific rituals to seek blessings. Ahead of this holy period, let us take a look at key dos and don'ts related to Jyeshtha Maas, which one must consider during Jyeshtha Maas.

 

Significance of Jyeshtha Maas

 

It is believed that sincere prayers and fasting during this holy period bring prosperity in life and remove obstacles. Usually, fasts are observed on Tuesdays and Saturdays, dedicating prayers to Lord Hanuman for protection and strength.

 

Jyestha Maas 2026: Date and Timing details

 

This year, the sacred Jyeshtha Maas will begin on May 2. As per the Hindu Panchang, the auspicious muhurat for the beginning of this holy period falls between 11 AM to 2:15 PM.

 

Dos to follow during Jyeshtha Maas

 

  • Offer water to the Sun daily, early in the morning.
  • Practice charity like water, food, and clothes to the needy.
  • Observe fasts on Tuesdays and Saturdays for benefits.
  • Maintain cleanliness, both physically and mentally.
     

Dont's during Jyeshtha Maas

 

  • Avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol
  • Do not disrespect water by wasting it.
  • Avoid anger, harsh words, and arguments with anyone.
  • Avoid laziness and focus on discipline.
     

Disclaimer - This information is based on religious beliefs. DNA India do not take responsibility for individual interpretations or outcomes.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan’s 46-ball 87 powers Gujarat Titans to 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan’s 46-ball 87 powers Gujarat Titans to 8-wicket win over
Michael: Anupam Kher defends Michael Jackson's 'phenomenal' biopic amid backlash, calls Jaafar Jackson 'outstanding'
Michael: Anupam Kher defends Michael Jackson's 'phenomenal' biopic amid backlash
Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun to re-release in India on its 40th anniversary on this date
Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun to re-release in India on its 40th anniversary
Jyeshtha Month 2026: What to do, what to avoid as holy period begins May 2
Jyeshtha Month 2026: What to do, what to avoid as holy period begins May 2
Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi's son Ayushmaan Sethi loses Rs 87000 in credit card scam, details inside
Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushmaan Sethi loses Rs 87000 in credit card scam
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement