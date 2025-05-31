There is a plethora of festivals that are going to be celebrated in June, such as Nirjala Ekadashi to Vinayak Chaturthi.

India is a country known for its rich and diverse culture. As we welcome the month of June, it is important to note that this month holds a special significance from a religious point of view. From colourful celebrations to religious festivals, June is the perfect time to experience India's diversity. There is a plethora of festivals that are going to be celebrated in June, such as Nirjala Ekadashi to Vinayak Chaturthi.

So, without any further delay, let's see the complete list of these special religious festivals in June 2025.

Fasts and festivals in June

4 June: Mahesh Navami

5 June: Ganga Dussehra

6 June: Nirjala Ekadashi

7 June: Bakrid

8 June: Pradosh Vrat 2025

10 June: Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat

11 June: Kabirdas Jayanti, Jyeshtha Purnima

12 June: Ashadh month begins

14 June: Krishna Pingal Sankashti Chaturthi

15 June: Mithun Sankranti

21 June: Yogini Ekadashi

23 June: Pradosh Vrat, Monthly Shivaratri

25 June: Ashadh Amavasya

26 June: Ashadh Gupt Navratri

27 June: Jagannath Rath Yatra

28 June: Vinayak Chaturthi

5 June 2025 - Ganga Dussehra

The holy festival of Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on 5 June 2025. It is believed that bathing in the Ganges on this day washes away one of ten sins related to body, speech and mind.

6 June 2025 - Nirjala Ekadashi

The Nirjala Ekadashi fast is considered to be one of the most difficult fasts, as even water is not consumed in it. Still, this fast is so virtuous that by keeping it, one gets the fruits of all the 24 Ekadashis throughout the year.

26 June 2025- Ashadha Gupt Navratri

Ashadha Gupt Navratri will begin on 26 June 2025. In this Navratri, Maa Durga is worshipped secretly, which gives the seeker power, sadhana and siddhi in tantra vidya.

27 June 2025- Jagannath Rath Yatra

The famous Jagannath Rath Yatra will be taken out on 27 June 2025. On this day, Lord Krishna, Balram and Subhadra Mata ride on chariots and go out to visit the city among the devotees. It is believed that by pulling the chariot with devotion, a person gets auspicious results and good fortune.