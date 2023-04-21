Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Juma'utul wida 2023: Significance of final jumma, know when is Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighting or Chand Raat in India

Jumat-ul-Wida is made up of the words juma, which means gathering, and wida, which means farewell.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

Juma'utul wida 2023: Significance of final jumma, know when is Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighting or Chand Raat in India
File photo

The holy month of Ramadan, commonly known as Ramzan, is about to conclude. Jumat-ul-Wida is the final Friday before the grand Eid ul-Fitr celebrations start. Muslims will observe Eid-ul-Fitr, a significant religious festival, on either April 22, 2023 (Saturday), or April 23, 2023 (Sunday), depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

"Chand" implies moon in Urdu, and "Raat" means night, so the term is related to the night when Muslims see a crescent or new moon, which marks the final day of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan. Chand Raat will be observed in India tomorrow, April 21. 

Today, on April 21, 2023, a Friday, is Jumat-ul-Wida. The terms juma, which means gathering, and wida, which means farewell, make up Jumat-ul-Wida.

The importance of Jamat ul-Wida is such that even those who are unable to observe the fasting laws for the whole month of Ramadan do so on this one day, when they also pray to Allah for the continuation of world peace and brotherhood.

After the joyous night of Chand Raat, Islamic followers around the world observe Eid-ul-Fitr, a major religious holiday that indicates the end of Ramadan, a month-long fasting period during which Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. 

Since the fast is being observed during this time, Eid-ul-Fitr is also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast." Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar, while Shawwal is the tenth, with its first day observed as Eid-ul-Fitr everywhere.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 671 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.