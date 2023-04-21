Juma'utul wida 2023: Significance of final jumma, know when is Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighting or Chand Raat in India

File photo

The holy month of Ramadan, commonly known as Ramzan, is about to conclude. Jumat-ul-Wida is the final Friday before the grand Eid ul-Fitr celebrations start. Muslims will observe Eid-ul-Fitr, a significant religious festival, on either April 22, 2023 (Saturday), or April 23, 2023 (Sunday), depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

"Chand" implies moon in Urdu, and "Raat" means night, so the term is related to the night when Muslims see a crescent or new moon, which marks the final day of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan. Chand Raat will be observed in India tomorrow, April 21.

Today, on April 21, 2023, a Friday, is Jumat-ul-Wida. The terms juma, which means gathering, and wida, which means farewell, make up Jumat-ul-Wida.

The importance of Jamat ul-Wida is such that even those who are unable to observe the fasting laws for the whole month of Ramadan do so on this one day, when they also pray to Allah for the continuation of world peace and brotherhood.

After the joyous night of Chand Raat, Islamic followers around the world observe Eid-ul-Fitr, a major religious holiday that indicates the end of Ramadan, a month-long fasting period during which Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset.

Since the fast is being observed during this time, Eid-ul-Fitr is also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast." Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar, while Shawwal is the tenth, with its first day observed as Eid-ul-Fitr everywhere.