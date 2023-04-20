Juma'utul wida 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration of Alvida Jumma

'Jamat-ul-Wida' is an Arabic word, which means the last Friday of Ramadan. This festival is celebrated by Muslims all over the world with great pomp and enthusiasm. Jamaat ul-Vida' is celebrated on the last Friday of Ramzan i.e. Jumma. According to the beliefs of the Islam religion, on this day an angel of Allah descends on the earth and enters the mosque to pay attention to the prayers of the people.

Jamaat ul-Wida is said to be held on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan. This year the month of Ramzan began on March 25 and Eid is expected to be celebrated on April 22, 2023, a Saturday. Jamaat ul-Wida The last Friday before Eid is a very important day in the month of Ramadan.

When is Jumat-ul-Vida 2023

Jamaat ul-Wida is the last Friday of the month of Ramadan. Muslims celebrate this day with great pomp. This year the celebration of Jamaat ul-Wida will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Importance of Jamat ul-Vida

Jamat ul-Wida is made up of three words - 'Juma' 'ul-Vida. In Jummah ul-Vida, Jumat means Jumma and Ul means Vida, which means farewell. In simple language, Jamaat ul-Wida is the last Friday or Friday of the month of Ramadan. People fast on this day. Many people believe that fasting for Jamaat ul-Wida is very auspicious.

The importance of this day is so great that even those who are unable to fast for the whole of Ramzan observe all the rules of fasting on this one day, and pray to Allah to maintain peace and brotherhood on earth.