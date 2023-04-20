Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Juma'utul wida 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration of Alvida Jumma

Jamat ul-Wida is the last Friday of the month of Ramadan. Muslims celebrate this day with great pomp. This year the celebration of Jamat ul-Wida will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

Juma'utul wida 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration of Alvida Jumma
Juma'utul wida 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration of Alvida Jumma

'Jamat-ul-Wida' is an Arabic word, which means the last Friday of Ramadan. This festival is celebrated by Muslims all over the world with great pomp and enthusiasm. Jamaat ul-Vida' is celebrated on the last Friday of Ramzan i.e. Jumma. According to the beliefs of the Islam religion, on this day an angel of Allah descends on the earth and enters the mosque to pay attention to the prayers of the people.

Jamaat ul-Wida is said to be held on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan. This year the month of Ramzan began on March 25 and Eid is expected to be celebrated on April 22, 2023, a Saturday. Jamaat ul-Wida The last Friday before Eid is a very important day in the month of Ramadan.

When is Jumat-ul-Vida 2023

Jamaat ul-Wida is the last Friday of the month of Ramadan. Muslims celebrate this day with great pomp. This year the celebration of Jamaat ul-Wida will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Importance of Jamat ul-Vida

Jamat ul-Wida is made up of three words - 'Juma' 'ul-Vida. In Jummah ul-Vida, Jumat means Jumma and Ul means Vida, which means farewell. In simple language, Jamaat ul-Wida is the last Friday or Friday of the month of Ramadan. People fast on this day. Many people believe that fasting for Jamaat ul-Wida is very auspicious.

The importance of this day is so great that even those who are unable to fast for the whole of Ramzan observe all the rules of fasting on this one day, and pray to Allah to maintain peace and brotherhood on earth.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 669 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 19
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.