Julia Roberts stuns at New York film festival in Sabyasachi statement jewellery with designer wide-leg suit

Hollywood’s beloved actress Julia Roberts, known for her timeless style, once again proved why she is considered a fashion icon. This time, she surprised fans by wearing a statement piece from Indian couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s High Jewellery collection, paired with a striking Vivienne Westwood wide-leg suit from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

Julia Roberts’ stunning look at the premiere

At Alice Tully Hall, Julia Roberts walked the red carpet wearing statement earrings designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. According to the label, these earrings were crafted from 18kt gold, aquamarine, and ED VVS-VS diamonds. The jewellery immediately caught attention for its luxurious design and became one of the most talked-about highlights of the evening.

Julia styled the earrings with a blue-grey Vivienne Westwood wide-leg suit featuring a single-button blazer, oversized lapels, and wide trousers.

A global nod to Indian craftsmanship

Julia Roberts’ choice of Sabyasachi High Jewellery is another testament to how Indian designers are making waves globally. Since launching his jewellery line in 2017, Sabyasachi has become one of the most celebrated Indian couturiers on the international stage. His pieces are recognised for their opulent designs, bold stones, and intricate craftsmanship, attracting both Bollywood stars and Hollywood A-listers.

In the past year, several international celebrities have been seen wearing his creations. Jennifer Lopez wore Sabyasachi High Jewellery at the premiere of Wicked in Los Angeles, dazzling in a striking necklace. Meanwhile, Rihanna has chosen Sabyasachi pieces on multiple occasions.

