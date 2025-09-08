Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and where to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s historical drama online

Jos Buttler birthday special: A look at his love story with wife Louise that feels straight out of a movie - in pics

Haryana man, who paid Rs 45 lakh for 'Dunki' route to US, shot dead in California over urination, know what happened

7 must-watch Bollywood films on disability: From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black to Anurag Basu’s Barfi

Why has Nepal blocked WhatsApp, Facebook, X, other social media apps? Ban triggers protest

Will Trump impose more additional tariffs on India to bring Putin to his knees? Will it cause Russian economy to collapse?

With Conjuring: Last Rites winning hearts, check out THESE 5 top-rated films from the franchise

The Chase teaser: MS Dhoni appears with R Madhavan, leaves fans speculating about making Bollywood debut

HAL or GE: Who's really sabotaging India's Tejas programme?

'They are known for selflessness…': Salman Khan shares heartfelt message on Punjab flood crisis

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and where to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s historical drama online

The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and where to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s historic

Jos Buttler birthday special: A look at his love story with wife Louise that feels straight out of a movie - in pics

Jos Buttler birthday special: A look at his love story with wife Louise

Nepal Gen-Z Protest LIVE UPDATES: Clashes in Kathmandu over corruption, social media ban; curfew imposed

Nepal LIVE: Clashes in Kathmandu over corruption, social media ban; curfew impos

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Jos Buttler birthday special: A look at his love story with wife Louise that feels straight out of a movie - in pics

England cricketer Jos Buttler celebrates his birthday with fans admiring not just his batting skills but also his filmy love story with wife Louise. Married in 2017, the couple shares two daughters and a son, a beautiful journey that blends romance, family, and unwavering support.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 02:38 PM IST

Jos Buttler birthday special: A look at his love story with wife Louise that feels straight out of a movie - in pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

England’s star cricketer Jos Buttler, one of the most explosive batsmen in modern cricket, celebrates his birthday today. Known for his aggressive batting and match-winning performances, Buttler has also captured hearts off the field with his heartwarming love story. On this special occasion, here’s a closer look at his beautiful journey with wife Louise Buttler.

How they met

Untitled-design-25

Jos and Louise’s relationship has often been described as nothing short of “filmy.” The two met in school when they were just 14, and their bond grew stronger with time. In school time, Jos used to playfully call Louise 'wife'. Unlike many celebrity couples who keep their personal lives low-key, Jos and Louise have often given fans glimpses of their romance through social media. Their chemistry reflects a story straight out of a movie.

The wedding

Untitled-design-26

The couple tied the knot in 2017 in a private yet elegant ceremony attended by close friends, family, and a few cricketing colleagues. Jos shared pictures from the special day, and the internet couldn’t stop gushing over how stunning the pair looked together. Louise, a Pilates instructor by profession, has been a strong pillar of support in Jos’s cricketing journey.

A supportive partnership

Untitled-design-21

Behind every successful athlete is a strong support system, and for Jos, it has always been Louise. She frequently attends matches, cheering for him from the stands, and the two often post adorable pictures together that reflect their deep bond. Their relationship beautifully balances the glitz of professional cricket with the warmth of a grounded family life.

Family life

Untitled-design-23

The couple is blessed with two daughters and a son, making their bond even more special. Despite Jos’s busy cricket schedule, he ensures he spends quality time with his family. Louise, on the other hand, maintains a private yet graceful presence, occasionally sharing glimpses of their life.

Untitled-design-22

As Jos Buttler celebrates his birthday, fans not only admire his cricketing skills but also his inspiring love story with Louise. Together, they continue to prove that some real-life romances are indeed as magical as the movies.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: India, Pakistan train side-by-side as continental tournament fever peaks in Dubai

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Canadian government releases report making BIG revelation on Khalistani terror groups, says, 'recieves funds from..., for politically motivated...'
Canadian government releases report making BIG revelation on Khalistani terror..
Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha enters Salman Khan show as first wild card contestant
Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha is first wild card contestant in Salman Khan show
Lunar eclipse 2025: When and where to watch Chandra Grahan in India; check timings
Lunar eclipse 2025: When and where to watch Chandra Grahan in India; check timin
Salman Khan takes jibe at Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize aspiration on Bigg Boss 19: 'Ye kya ho raha...Jo sabse zyada...'
Salman Khan takes jibe at Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize aspiration on Bigg
Former PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna gets THIS job in prison, will earn Rs...
Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Revanna gets THIS job in prison
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE