Jos Buttler birthday special: A look at his love story with wife Louise that feels straight out of a movie - in pics

England cricketer Jos Buttler celebrates his birthday with fans admiring not just his batting skills but also his filmy love story with wife Louise. Married in 2017, the couple shares two daughters and a son, a beautiful journey that blends romance, family, and unwavering support.

England’s star cricketer Jos Buttler, one of the most explosive batsmen in modern cricket, celebrates his birthday today. Known for his aggressive batting and match-winning performances, Buttler has also captured hearts off the field with his heartwarming love story. On this special occasion, here’s a closer look at his beautiful journey with wife Louise Buttler.

How they met

Jos and Louise’s relationship has often been described as nothing short of “filmy.” The two met in school when they were just 14, and their bond grew stronger with time. In school time, Jos used to playfully call Louise 'wife'. Unlike many celebrity couples who keep their personal lives low-key, Jos and Louise have often given fans glimpses of their romance through social media. Their chemistry reflects a story straight out of a movie.

The wedding

The couple tied the knot in 2017 in a private yet elegant ceremony attended by close friends, family, and a few cricketing colleagues. Jos shared pictures from the special day, and the internet couldn’t stop gushing over how stunning the pair looked together. Louise, a Pilates instructor by profession, has been a strong pillar of support in Jos’s cricketing journey.

A supportive partnership

Behind every successful athlete is a strong support system, and for Jos, it has always been Louise. She frequently attends matches, cheering for him from the stands, and the two often post adorable pictures together that reflect their deep bond. Their relationship beautifully balances the glitz of professional cricket with the warmth of a grounded family life.

Family life

The couple is blessed with two daughters and a son, making their bond even more special. Despite Jos’s busy cricket schedule, he ensures he spends quality time with his family. Louise, on the other hand, maintains a private yet graceful presence, occasionally sharing glimpses of their life.

As Jos Buttler celebrates his birthday, fans not only admire his cricketing skills but also his inspiring love story with Louise. Together, they continue to prove that some real-life romances are indeed as magical as the movies.

