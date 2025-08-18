John Abraham teams up with 74-year-old cancer survivor in gym session, says 'think of your body as your girlfriend...'

John Abraham says fitness has no age, inspired by a 74-year-old cancer survivor training with him, stressing discipline, nutrition, and breaking stereotypes.

Guru of fitness: Mindset, meal and discipline

Actor John Abraham, speaking at The Indian Express’s 'Idea Exchange' on August 16, 2025, underscored that there is truly 'no age to get fit', you simply have to be goal-oriented. He recounted training alongside a 74-year-old woman battling stage-two cancer, who steadily returns to the gym, even between chemotherapy sessions, inspiring others to redefine what’s possible.

Abraham credited his fitness regime to a tripod of good sleep, exercise, and nutrition; which he likened to the three legs of a stool that shouldn’t collapse. Having eliminated sugar for 25 years and transitioned to a vegan diet, he admits that plant proteins alone may not suffice; they should be combined under guidance for balanced nutrition.

ALSO READ: War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

Breaking stereotypes: Fitness beyond gender and age

Abraham challenged the stereotype that he trains only with men, most of his fitness companions are women. He empathised with those who feel post-menopause fitness is out of reach, urging them to discard self-limiting beliefs and embrace wellness at any life stage.

To drive home the importance of self-care, he humorously advised treating one’s body like a cherished partner: 'Think of your body as your girlfriend… you find the time to take care of her,' he remarked.