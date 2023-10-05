Headlines

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Jitiya Vrat 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, vidhi, significance of Jivitputrika fast

This year, the Ashtami Tithi for Jiutiya begins at 6:34 am on September 6 and it ends on September 8 am at 8:08 pm, as per the Drik Panchang.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 07:50 PM IST

Jitiya Vrat, also known as Jivitputrika Vrat, is a significant Hindu fasting ritual observed by mothers for the well-being and longevity of their children. This auspicious Vrat falls on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu lunar calendar. In 2023, Jitiya Vrat is set to be observed with devotion and enthusiasm. In this article, we will delve into the date, shubh muhurat, vidhi, and the deep-rooted significance of this fast.

Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, the Ashtami Tithi for Jiutiya begins at 6:34 am on September 6 and it ends on September 8 am at 8:08 pm, as per the Drik Panchang. 

Vidhi 

Mothers begin the day by taking a purifying bath and dressing in clean attire.

An altar or a sacred space is prepared with images or idols of Goddess Jivitputrika, Lord Ganesha, and other deities.

Offerings of fruits, sweets, and traditional dishes are prepared to be offered to the deities.

The mother begins her fast at sunrise, abstaining from food and water throughout the day.

Throughout the day, mothers recite mantras and prayers, seeking divine blessings for their children's well-being and longevity.

As the sun sets, a special puja is performed. Mothers break their fast only after sighting the moon, offering the first morsel to Lord Ganesha.

Significance

This Vrat is a testament to a mother's love and devotion towards her children. It showcases a mother's willingness to endure hardships for the well-being of her offspring.

It is believed that observing Jitiya Vrat ensures the long and healthy life of one's children. Mothers pray to Goddess Jivitputrika for protection and prosperity.

This fast has been passed down through generations, strengthening the bond between mothers and their children. It is an integral part of the cultural heritage of many communities.

The observance of Jitiya Vrat is also seen as a form of worship and devotion to the divine. It is believed that the blessings of Goddess Jivitputrika bring peace and happiness to the family.

