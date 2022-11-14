Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022: History, significance and other details

Jharkhan Foundation Day 2022

Jharkhand Foundation Day is celebrated every year on November 15, by the Government of Jharkhand. Jharkhand separated from Bihar after Parliament passed the Bihar Reorganization Act 2000 and Jharkhand from Bihar in the year 2000 celebrates Jharkhand Foundation Day every year on 15 November. Jharkhand Foundation Day is coincident with the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. In Jharkhand, Birsa Munda is known by the name of Lord Birsa.

Significance of Jharkhand foundation day

Jharkhand is also known as the land of jungle or bushland. It is located in Northeast India. Presently, the state of Jharkhand is bordered by Bihar in the north, Uttar Pradesh in the northwest, Chhattisgarh in the west, Odisha in the south and West Bengal in the east.

History of Jharkhand

Jharkhand was separated from Bihar in 2000. Earlier, it was a part of the southern part of Bihar. It is the homeland of the tribals who had long dreamed of a separate state. After independence, the people of Jharkhand state got the very little socio-economic benefit, especially the tribal people. According to legend, in the 13th century, Raja Jai ​​Singh Deo of Odisha declared himself the ruler of Jharkhand. The state of Jharkhand consists of the Chotanagpur Plateau and the forests of the Santhal Parganas and has various cultural traditions. After independence, regular agitations by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha led the government to establish the Jharkhand Region Autonomous Council and finally an independent state in 1995.

Some facts about Jharkhand State