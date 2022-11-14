Search icon
Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022: History, significance and other details

Jharkhand Foundation Day is coincident with the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

Jharkhan Foundation Day 2022

Jharkhand Foundation Day is celebrated every year on November 15, by the Government of Jharkhand. Jharkhand separated from Bihar after Parliament passed the Bihar Reorganization Act 2000 and Jharkhand from Bihar in the year 2000 celebrates Jharkhand Foundation Day every year on 15 November. Jharkhand Foundation Day is coincident with the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. In Jharkhand, Birsa Munda is known by the name of Lord Birsa.

Significance of Jharkhand foundation day

Jharkhand is also known as the land of jungle or bushland. It is located in Northeast India. Presently, the state of Jharkhand is bordered by Bihar in the north, Uttar Pradesh in the northwest, Chhattisgarh in the west, Odisha in the south and West Bengal in the east.

History of Jharkhand 

Jharkhand was separated from Bihar in 2000. Earlier, it was a part of the southern part of Bihar. It is the homeland of the tribals who had long dreamed of a separate state. After independence, the people of Jharkhand state got the very little socio-economic benefit, especially the tribal people. According to legend, in the 13th century, Raja Jai ​​Singh Deo of Odisha declared himself the ruler of Jharkhand. The state of Jharkhand consists of the Chotanagpur Plateau and the forests of the Santhal Parganas and has various cultural traditions. After independence, regular agitations by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha led the government to establish the Jharkhand Region Autonomous Council and finally an independent state in 1995.

Some facts about Jharkhand State 

  • The economy and society of Jharkhand state are mainly dependent on agriculture and forests.
  • One-fourth of the total land is fallow and barren.
  • The population of tribals in Jharkhand is only 27.67 percent of the total population.
  • About 30 categories of tribal communities reside in Jharkhand.
  • Jharkhand had 65 percent forests before independence, now it is only 29 percent.
  • The history of Jharkhand dates back to 5000 BC.
  • In 500 BC Jharkhand was part of Mahajanapada which was part of Magadha.
