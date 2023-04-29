Jetson One: Flying car is here and available for purchase, price revealed

Flying car is here and available for purchase, price revealed

Flying cars have been around for a long time and so far only concept models have been introduced. But it will be almost the first time when you can buy a flying electric car. Yes, the Swedish company Jetson has launched its new electric flying car Jetson One and now it is available for sale. The company has announced its prices. The price of this electric car that flies like a drone in the air is 98,000 dollars (approximately 80.19 lakh rupees). Not only this, the customer can bring home this car by paying a down payment of only 8,000 dollars (about 6.5 lakh rupees).

The company's mission behind this car is that the sky is for everyone and anyone can enjoy flying in the air with this flying electric car. It looks like a drone. The company claims that it is designed in such a way that it is very easy to fly in the air and anyone can learn to fly it in just a few minutes.

How is Jetson One:

Although it doesn't look exactly like a car, its structure is very similar to a drone model that looks inspired by helicopters. Actually, this is an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. Which you can take off from a place and fly in the air and in a very normal way it can be made to land safely. It has been told on the official website of the company that its flying hour is approximately 20 minutes.

Size of Jetson One:

Length: 2480 mm

Width: 1500 mm

Height: 1030 mm

Will a pilot license be required:

After seeing this flying car, the question is bound to come to everyone's mind, will it require a pilot license to fly it in the air? But that's not the case at all with Jetson One. In fact, it is designed in such a way that it weighs only 190 pounds or 86 kilograms. That is, eVTOL conforms to US Federal Aviation Administration regulations for ultralight vehicles. So it does not need a pilot license to operate. However, this rule is only valid in America.

How to fill the flight:

As Jetson claims, it is very easy to fly. Two joysticks are provided in its cockpit, which basically work as its handles. In this, a joystick is used to control the height of the vehicle and the other to control its direction. The company says that with a few minutes of training and the help of a computer, anyone can learn to fly it easily.

Power and Performance:

It has a battery pack with a capacity of 88 kilowatts, with the help of which this vehicle can rise to about 1,500 feet above the ground. Jetson One has four propellers that give it a maximum speed of 63 miles or 101 kilometers per hour. When the flight is over, the eVTOL completes most of the landing process automatically using LIDAR sensors. After folding the fold-out arms provided in the Jetson One, its width remains only 35 inches. However, the company has not shared any information about its range, charging time, etc.

The flying car is equipped with these safety features:

Some special safety features are also given in Jetson One. It also has ballistic parachutes, which are deployed immediately in case of any emergency during the flight. Jetson co-founder Tomasz Patan told the media that "this parachute is designed to deal with extreme emergencies, which works well even at heights of up to 20 meters. It has "hands-free hover functions". " is also given. Apart from this, even if the motor of a propeller breaks down, it will continue to fly safely.

The company has also started its official booking on its official website. According to the company's plan, its delivery will also be started within the year, currently it is in the testing phase but so far hundreds of units have been booked. Right now it will only be sold in the US market.