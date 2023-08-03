Jetset on a Budget: Explore Abroad with Affordable Flight Tickets!

Headlines

Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey as an actor at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

'Iron Man ki movie mein Spider-Man aaya toh bhi...': Utkarsh Sharma on his screen space with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

Meet billionaire Rahul Bajaj's son Rajiv, who introduced iconic Pulsar bike in India, now has whopping net worth of...

Amit Shah and AAP lock horns in Lok Sabha over Delhi Bill: ‘Kejriwal govt wants to hide corruption…’

IAS success story: Meet laborer who used to earn Rs 10 per day breaking stones, cleared UPSC with rank…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey as an actor at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

'Iron Man ki movie mein Spider-Man aaya toh bhi...': Utkarsh Sharma on his screen space with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

Meet billionaire Rahul Bajaj's son Rajiv, who introduced iconic Pulsar bike in India, now has whopping net worth of...

9 tallest bowlers in the world

Eye flu: 10 tips to avoid conjunctivitis amid monsoon spike

10 Predators that eat snakes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey as an actor at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Karan Johar reveals buying bra for his mother, says 'it was never a taboo topic'

'Iron Man ki movie mein Spider-Man aaya toh bhi...': Utkarsh Sharma on his screen space with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Jetset on a Budget: Explore Abroad with Affordable Flight Tickets!

Check out the best deals on international flights. Best deals on Bangkok flight tickets. Best deals on Dubai flight tickets. Best deals on New York flight tickets. Best deals on Singapore flight tickets. Best deals on Bali flight tickets. Cheapest international flights from India to abroad.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the holiday season draws near, the wanderlust within us starts to stir, and we can't help but imagine jetting off to exciting destinations. But let's keep it real - peak season often brings inflated flight prices that make our dream getaways seem like distant fantasies. Fear not, though, because we've got your back with insider tips to score the best deals on plane tickets!

First, you don't need a magic wand or secret codes for this adventure. You need a bit of smart planning and the willingness to explore different options. The internet is your trusty sidekick here! Utilise flight search engines and compare prices from various airlines. Don't limit yourself to just one site; cast your net wide to find those hidden gems of affordable flights.

Flexibility is the name of the game. If your travel dates are flexible, you might strike gold. Consider flying on weekdays or off-peak hours, as these tend to have more budget-friendly fares. Avoiding the rush and choosing less popular travel times can be your ticket to landing great deals. Skyscanner recently shared that Fridays are the best days to fly out for a cheaper fare.

Here's a pro tip: set fare alerts! These little helpers will keep an eye on prices for you and notify you when fares drop for your chosen route.

Another nifty trick is to explore nearby airports. Sometimes, flying into a different airport just a short distance away from your destination can save you a bundle. So be a bit adventurous and consider alternate routes. Booking your flights well in advance can often lead to better prices. Keep an eye out for airline promotions and sales, as they can offer fantastic discounts if you act fast.

We’ve already pulled a list of some of the best deals on flights on sale now, which you can see below.

Return flights to Bangkok from ₹ 11,495 at Skyscanner

1 Adult, Economy

See deal here

Return flights to Dubai from ₹10,130 at Etihad Airlines

1 Adult, Economy

See deal here

Return flights to New York from ₹ 83,758 at Skyscanner

1 Adult, Economy

See deal here

Return flights to Bali from ₹ 29.063 at Skyscanner

1 Adult, Economy

See deal here

Return flights to Singapore from ₹ 26,030‬ at MyTrip

1 Adult, Economy

See deal here

(Disclaimer: The links in this article may be sponsored and do not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA. Zee Media shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the brand links. The pricing and offers mentioned above are subject to change.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: When and where to check class 10th supplementary result online

Key witness Anita Sheoran joins race to succeed Brij Bhushan as WFI chief

IAS success story: Meet laborer who used to earn Rs 10 per day breaking stones, cleared UPSC with rank…

Apple’s rare ‘first’ computer expected to sell for Rs 1,64,69,140, has sign of founder on it

Alia Bhatt took Shah Rukh Khan’s help to prepare for RARKPK song Tum Kya Mile, reveals choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE