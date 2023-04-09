Jennifer Lopez performance, BMW for guests: Details of Sanjay Hinduja's whopping Rs 150 crore wedding

Sanjay Hinduja with wife Anu Mahtani (Photo - Twitter)

Businessman Sanjay Hinduja is one of the most noted personalities in the country, and he got married to his long-term sweetheart Anu Mahtani in a lavish and extravagant wedding ceremony in Udaipur, back in 2015.

The wedding of Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani was an affair to remember, which took place inside one of the most lavish resorts in Udaipur, Rajasthan, which has become one of the prime spots for celebrity weddings in the country. The wedding festivities lasted for seven days.

Inside details of Sanjay Hinduja-Anu Mahtani wedding

The entire cost of the lavish Udaipur wedding of the Hinduja family heir came out to around Rs 150 crore, with over 16,000 guests in attendance. Further, the wedding was conducted in a traditional Indian manner, with Indian attire mandatory for all the guests.

The highlight of the wedding was a performance by pop sensation Jennifer Lopez, who is estimated to have charged around Rs 54 lakh for her performance. Another appearance on stage was made by singer Nicole Scherzinger, who charged around Rs 40 lakh.

Around 208 chartered planes were used to land all the guests in Udaipur, which cost around Rs 20 crore itself. Apart from this, hundreds of BMW cars were hired for the comfort of the guests, all equipped with a private chauffeur.

Further, the bride Anu Mahtani got married in a stunning red and gold lehenga, which was designed by Tarun Tahiliani and is expected to have been priced at over Rs 2 crore. The outfits alone for the bride and groom were upwards of Rs 10 crore.

Many businessmen and Bollywood bigwigs graced the seven-day wedding festivities of Sanjay Hinduja such as Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Preity Zinta, Sanjay Kapoor, Sohail Khan, and more. The wedding festivities also featured cuisines from 16 countries.

