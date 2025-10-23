Jennifer Aniston Workout Routine: 5 exercises that keep her in shape at 56, her trainer says...

Fawad Khan gets criticised for being judge in Pakistan Idol Season 2, here’s why he is selected
LIFESTYLE
At 56, Jennifer Aniston stays fit with a low-impact resistance training routine. Her trainer shares five key exercises that enhance strength, mobility, and balance, perfect for women over 40.
The Friends actress Jennifer Aniston has always been admired for her toned physique and ageless beauty. Even at 56, the Hollywood star continues to inspire fans with her dedication to fitness and healthy living. Her unique workout routine, called Pvolve, she has been practising Pvolve for years and credits it for keeping her strong and balanced, especially during her menopause.
Recently, Jennifer's trainer, Dani Coleman, gave fans an inside look at her workout routine in a reel shared by 'The Zoe Report' on October 23. The video revealed five key exercises, each designed to target different muscle groups while improving balance and flexibility.
Let’s take a look at the exercises that keep Jennifer Aniston in perfect shape at 56.
This exercise combines a full-body squat with an overhead press using resistance equipment. It strengthens the legs and glutes while also engaging the core and shoulders.
In this move, Jennifer focuses on controlled movements to engage the inner thighs and obliques. The exercise also enhances flexibility and posture while tightening the waistline.
ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston REACTS to affair rumours with former US President Barack Obama: 'I know Michelle...'
Standing exercises that engage multiple muscle groups at once. The move challenges her balance and helps improve posture, while toning the arms and shoulders.
This move uses a small resistance ball that adds an element of challenge to traditional ab workouts. Jennifer performs controlled movements that engage the core muscles deeply, improving flexibility and overall body control.
Her routine ends with an advanced plank variation using the P.Ball. This exercise builds upper-body strength while toning the arms and shoulders.
ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston shares idols of Hindu Gods placed at her home, Indians react: 'Maa Lakshmi, Maa Durga...'