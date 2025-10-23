Jennifer Aniston Workout Routine: 5 exercises that keep her in shape at 56, her trainer says...

At 56, Jennifer Aniston stays fit with a low-impact resistance training routine. Her trainer shares five key exercises that enhance strength, mobility, and balance, perfect for women over 40.

The Friends actress Jennifer Aniston has always been admired for her toned physique and ageless beauty. Even at 56, the Hollywood star continues to inspire fans with her dedication to fitness and healthy living. Her unique workout routine, called Pvolve, she has been practising Pvolve for years and credits it for keeping her strong and balanced, especially during her menopause.

Recently, Jennifer's trainer, Dani Coleman, gave fans an inside look at her workout routine in a reel shared by 'The Zoe Report' on October 23. The video revealed five key exercises, each designed to target different muscle groups while improving balance and flexibility.

Let’s take a look at the exercises that keep Jennifer Aniston in perfect shape at 56.

1. Squat to Overhead Press

This exercise combines a full-body squat with an overhead press using resistance equipment. It strengthens the legs and glutes while also engaging the core and shoulders.

2. Inner Thigh Glide + Oblique Reach

In this move, Jennifer focuses on controlled movements to engage the inner thighs and obliques. The exercise also enhances flexibility and posture while tightening the waistline.

3. Standing Core Work with P.Band

Standing exercises that engage multiple muscle groups at once. The move challenges her balance and helps improve posture, while toning the arms and shoulders.

4. Abdominal Work with P.Ball

This move uses a small resistance ball that adds an element of challenge to traditional ab workouts. Jennifer performs controlled movements that engage the core muscles deeply, improving flexibility and overall body control.

5. Plank Challenge with P.Ball

Her routine ends with an advanced plank variation using the P.Ball. This exercise builds upper-body strength while toning the arms and shoulders.

