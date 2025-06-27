The woman of his life is not a small name, Sanchez has not just been a journalist but has worked in diverse shows in the United States. She even owns her own company and serves Bezos Earth Fund.

The most awaited wedding of the year 2025 is just around the corner with Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos ready to exchange vows with fiancé Lauren Sanchez. The woman of his life is not a small name, Sanchez has not just been a journalist but has worked in diverse shows in the United States. What makes this news journalist so charming to US tech billionaire? Sanchez is an Emmy Award-winning journalist.

Who is Lauren Sanchez?

Lauren Sanchez was born in New Mexico in 1969. She studied at El Camino College and then at the University of Southern California. According to her alma mater’s website, at that time she was known as Wendy Sánchez. She started her career from KTVK-TV in Phoenix, and later appeared on the “Extra” news magazine show, co-hosted “Good Day LA,” and was the first host of the dancing competition show “So You Think You Can Dance.”

A trained pilot

Sanchez earned a licence to be a trained helicopter pilot at 40. Her father was a flight instructor. She also started her own venture, Black Ops Aviation, in 2016 which is the first female-owned aerial film production company. “I had my job, I had a career, and then I found a calling. I loved entertainment and I loved filming, and so I got to combine all of it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The 55-year-old is also the vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, dedicated to “fighting climate change and the protection of nature, as well as early childhood education, programming, and housing support,” according to the fund’s website. Bezos’ Blue Origin launched six female passengers, one among whom was Sanchez, to the edge of space by on its NS-31 rocket for a 10-minute journey.

Lauren Sachez, a self-made woman with a powerful portfolio, has a net worth of USD 30 million (Rs 2,56,39,80,000 Indian Rupee).

Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding

Their wedding will take place in the ultra-luxurious Aman hotel, with canal-view rooms, to be attended by high-profile guests like Ivanka Trump, Natasha Poonawala, the Kardashians, actor Orlando Bloom, and more. Reportedly the couple has spent USD 10 million on the three-day wedding event.