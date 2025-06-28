Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez are married now. The duo walked down the aisle in Venice in what is being seen as the ‘Wedding of the Century’. The three-day wedding celebration featured mega celebrities including Hollywood stars, supermodels and popular personalities.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez are married now. The duo walked down the aisle in Venice in what is being seen as the ‘Wedding of the Century’. The three-day wedding celebration featured mega celebrities including Hollywood stars, supermodels and popular personalities.

Among the stars who attended the great grand wedding were US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. Ivanka made heads turn in a stunning pink gown with a high slit. She kept her hair open and opted for a minimal makeup look. Her husband was seen wearing a tuxedo.

Ivanka shared pictures on her official Instagram handle, with the caption, "Canaletto’s legendary ember hour in magical Venice".

Watch post here

Here's how netizens reacted

"Stunning", wrote one user. Another user commented, "The most beautiful". A third joined, "A picture of timeless, elegance and sophistication". A forth user wrote, "Now that's what I call pretty in pink!"

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez chose a traditional white lace gown with a veil from Dolce & Gabbana for her big day while her husband and billionaire Jeff Bezos opted for a classic tuxedo. The wedding took place on June 27, 2025 in the presence of the couple's close friends and family.

The total cost of their big wedding is estimated to be around Rs 430 crore, as per media reports citing Luca Zaia, President of the Veneto region, which includes Venice.