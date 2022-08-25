Search icon
Jeff Bezos first job listing post for Amazon goes viral on internet

The picture of Jeff Bezos's first ever job posting for Amazon in 1994  got viral on Twitter.

Aug 25, 2022

Jeff Bezos is currently the third-richest person in the world and is quite popular among aspiring entrepreneurs for his business tips and ideas. The founder of one of the biggest companies on Earth, Amazon, is part of the news most of the time due to his valuation or business deals but this time around, the billionaire is going viral on social media platforms due to an old ad that he posted for Amazon back in 1994. For those who are unaware, that’s the year when young Bezos gave up on the job that was paying him reasonably well to start his own business.
 
In the decades old advertisement Bezos described Amazon as a well-capitalised ecommerce startup from Seattle that was hiring for software developers. As shared on Usenet, a pre-internet message board, he was looking for "very brilliant" software developers to "help pioneer commerce on the internet." He stated in the job posting that the applicants must be capable of building complicated, sizable systems in less than one-third the time that normally competent people could. The ad came into the limelight on Twitter and went viral. 
 
 
 
The advertisement also requested talented, driven, interesting, and fascinating coworkers. He also used coding languages like C++ and Unix. Soft talents were also listed as prerequisites in the advertisement with outstanding communication skills are required.
 
Amazon's market value is at $908 billion now, making Bezos one of the richest people in the contemporary world.
