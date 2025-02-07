Before the wedding, Jeet and Diva visited Mitti Cafe, an NGO that provides jobs for people with disabilities.

Billionaire businessman Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani is all set to tie the knot with Diva Shah on Friday in a simple low-key traditional ceremony in Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s wedding celebrations took place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, at Shantigram, the Adani township. The wedding rituals, following traditional Jain and Gujarati customs, began at 2 pm on Friday.

New pictures from the venue showed the bride and groom in stunning outfits. Diva wore a beautifully embroidered dress in pink and black, paired with a stylish necklace and a ponytail. Jeet looked simple and graceful in a mint green kurta. The couple was seen exploring stalls featuring handcrafted items, adding a cultural touch to their wedding.

Several NGOs, including Family of Disabled (FOD) from Delhi and Kai Rassi from Chennai, were part of the celebrations. Jeet and Diva interacted with artisans, including a nail artist creating bookmarks using his fingernail. Beautiful glass artwork by a father-daughter duo from Firozabad and handcrafted bangles by Bibaji Churi Wala were among the highlights of the wedding decor. Hand-painted glasses by Family of Disabled also added to the beauty of the venue.

Before the wedding, Jeet and Diva visited Mitti Cafe, an NGO that provides jobs for people with disabilities. They personally invited the cafe’s employees, cut a cake, and spent time with them. This visit was special for Jeet, as he had earlier inaugurated the cafe and has been involved in supporting people with disabilities.

Gautam Adani, speaking at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, shared his happiness about his son’s wedding. He mentioned that the wedding would be simple and traditional and dismissed reports of it being a big celebrity event.

In a generous move, Jeet and Diva pledged Rs 10 lakh each to 500 newly married women with disabilities as part of ‘Mangal Seva,’ a charity initiative.