Jeet Adani and Diva Shah are now married! The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Jeet Adani, the youngest son of business tycoon Gautam Adani, tied the knot with Diva Shah on January 7, 2025, in a stunning yet intimate wedding ceremony. While the event was a private affair, Diva’s bridal look became the highlight of the celebrations. The new Adani bahu looked breathtaking in a regal lehenga designed by renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, as per reports.

Diva Shah’s bridal lehenga was a masterpiece in white, adorned with intricate golden embroidery that exuded royal charm. Adding to the elegance, she draped a deep maroon velvet dupatta over her shoulder like a shawl, while a sheer red dupatta was pinned over her head, blending tradition with modern sophistication. The exquisite design and rich colours of her outfit perfectly complemented the grandeur of the occasion.

To enhance her bridal look, Diva accessorized with a statement choker necklace, a delicate maang tikka, and the traditional red and white bangles. Her makeup was subtle yet radiant, featuring rosy pink cheeks, smokey eyes, and a sleek high bun, giving her an effortlessly graceful appearance.

Jeet Adani, too, made a striking groom in an ivory sherwani, paired with a golden doshala and a matching turban. His understated yet classic wedding attire perfectly complemented Diva’s opulent lehenga. Their wedding pictures, shared by Gautam Adani on social media, beautifully captured the couple’s chemistry and the grandeur of their traditional ceremony.

The celebrations extended beyond the wedding day, with Jeet seen in a beige kurta, white pyjama, and a floral Nehru jacket for one of the pre-wedding events. Though the wedding was not a star-studded affair, it was a spectacular celebration of love and tradition, with Diva Shah’s Sabyasachi bridal lehenga leaving a lasting impression.

Also read: Jeet Adani, Diva Shah are now married! Here's why their wedding was more than a mere celebration