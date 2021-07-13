Jaya Thakur: she is ruling the world of Modelling with her moves and charm

Jaya Thakur is an experienced model who has established her individuality as a model in the city of dreams, Mumbai. She is a hard-working young woman who stepped into the world of modelling to set the stage on blaze and hearts on fire. Her passion and appetite to become a model brought her to the top in her career. Currently, she is making a mark in various niches as a model, which includes Catalogue Models, Commercial Models, Glamour Models, and Promotional Models.

Along with her successful modelling career, Jaya Thakur is also working at many events like campus, concerts, exhibitions, kids parties, inauguration, corporate, etc. She is usually the first choice when people want to hire a model for any such event. The gorgeous beauty is exceptionally good at performing arts. Whenever the model is on the stage, she reflects so much confidence that the watch stops tickling.

Model Jaya Thakur’s vision for success is not just limited to modeling. She is also endeavoring to become an actress in the coming future. Thakur has worked with numerous music videos and was also featured in the notable Punjabi music album known as ‘Kirsanistan '. Many top magazines like The Model House and Hello Punjab have covered

Thakur and her work. These magazines praised the model's success journey, beauty and talent.

Take a look at Jaya Thakur's Kirsanistan video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHU7mNbsV6Y

When Jaya Thakur is not mesmerizing people on stage as a model, she enjoys reading and writing. She is a role model for young girls who want to make their dreams come true. Her determination and dedication are also seen in various works like nail art, stand-up storytelling, and painting. She is the heart and soul of the room, and the model never leaves a chance to entertain and cheer her audience. Jaya Thakur is an optimistic person who wants to climb the stairs of success and explore every big or small opportunity. Finally, the day is not too far when Jaya Thakur will be recognized as the divine diva of the modeling industry across the entire civilization.

