Jaya Ekadashi 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and significance

Jaya Ekadashi 2024: Jaya Ekadashi is an important day in Hinduism dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It falls during the bright half of the lunar month, specifically on February 20, 2024, this year. On this day, devotees fast and worship Lord Vishnu. There are 24 Ekadashi observances in a year, with two falling in each month, one during the waxing phase of the moon and the other during the waning phase.
Jaya Ekadashi 2024: Date and Time
Ekadashi Tithi Begins - February 19, 2024 - 08:49 AM
Ekadashi Tithi Ends - February 20, 2024 - 09:55 AM
Parana Time - February 21, 2024 - 06:13 AM to 08:32 AM
On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - February 21, 2024 - 11:27 AM
Jaya Ekadashi 2024: Significance
Jaya Ekadashi is a special day for Hindus dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu. Followers of Lord Vishnu, called Vaishnavas, observe a strict fast and offer prayers to him. This day is considered highly auspicious and beneficial for devotees who observe the fast and perform rituals for Lord Vishnu.
It is believed that by observing the Jaya Ekadashi fast with devotion, one can attain spiritual purification and forgiveness for past sins, whether committed knowingly or unknowingly. Lord Vishnu is believed to bless devotees with happiness, wealth, and worldly pleasures.