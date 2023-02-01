Jaya Ekadashi 2023 today: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of worshipping Lord Vishnu

File Photo

Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Magh month is called Jaya Ekadashi. The festival of Ekadashi is celebrated on Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha of every month. All Ekadashis are dedicated to Shri Hari Vishnu. This time Jaya Ekadashi is being celebrated on February 1, 2023 - today. The person who observes the Jaya Ekadashi fast should eat pure food a day in advance. Food grains are prohibited in this fast. The consumption of rice is considered prohibited on this day. The fast of Jaya Ekadashi is starting this time in Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Shubh Muhurat

As per the Hindu calendar, Jaya Ekadashi began on January 31, 2023, at 11.53 pm and will end on February 1, 2023, at 02.01 pm. According to Udayatithi, the fast of Jaya Ekadashi is being observed today itself, February 1. The time of Paran of Jaya Ekadashi will be from 07.09 am to 09.19 am on February 02, 2023. Along with this, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will remain from 07.10 am to 03.23 midnight on February 2.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Puja Vidhi

After taking a bath in the morning, take a vow of fasting. After that include incense, lamp, panchamrit, etc to worship the Lord. After that, install the idol of Shri Hari Vishnu and offer fruits and flowers to them. Also, recite the name of Vishnu Sahastranam and chant the Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya Namah mantra.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Significance

It is believed that if you are affected by any kind of negative energy, then observing Jaya Ekadashi fast reduces its effect. The person observing the fast also emerges victorious over their enemies. This Ekadashi is also known as Bhumi Ekadashi and Bhishma Ekadashi. In this fast, it is most important to sit near Vishnu and chant his name.