Jawed Habib breaks silence on 'spitting on woman's hair' controversy – Watch

Jawed Habib, a well-known hair expert, sparked outrage after allegedly spitting on a woman's hair during a session. Netizens lambasted the hairstylist for his unceremonious behaviour on stage shortly after the video went popular on social media sites.

Jawed Habib has now uploaded a new video on Instagram explaining why he did it and apologising for his conduct, which has enraged many.

On the other hand, he is facing new charges after a FIR was filed against him. The facts of the complaint in connection with the hairstylist 'spitting on woman's hair' issue were released on the Muzaffarnagar Police official Twitter.

The FIR was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 355 (assault or criminal force with the intent to dishonour a person other than on grave provocation) and 504 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke breach of the peace), as well as relevant sections of the Epidemic Act.

Taking note of this, the National Commission for Women took action and requested that the Uttar Pradesh police investigate the truth of a video purportedly showing celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib spitting on a woman's head while styling her hair.

"The commission has taken this incident very seriously and not only condemns this in strongest possible words but also seeks your urgent intervention in the matter to investigate the veracity of this viral video for immediate action as per law/procedure. This incident also attracts violation of guidelines issued by the Union home ministry under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, whereby spitting in public is a punishable offence in the wake of the Covid pandemic," the NCW said in a letter to the state police as per PTI.

"You are, therefore, required to immediately investigate the matter for appropriate action. The action taken/status report must be apprised to the commission at the earliest," it said.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) will also send a notice to the hairstylist for a hearing, according to officials.