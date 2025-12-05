Jasmine Bhasin swears by this 3-ingredient DIY mask for fresh, natural glow, clear skin

Try this 3-ingredient DIY mask by Jasmin Bhasin for a fresh, natural glow. Know how beetroot, rice flour and curd improve texture, brightness, and pigmentation.

Jasmin Bhasin has always been admired for her glowing, flawless skin, and her fans often wonder what keeps her complexion so radiant. Recently, Jasmin revealed a simple three-ingredient face pack that she uses to get an even skin tone and a natural glow before stepping out.

In a video shared on Instagram, she demonstrated how a mix of beetroot, rice flour, and curd helps her tackle pigmentation and dullness. This DIY face pack fits well into a busy routine, especially when you want quick results without harsh chemicals.

Jasmin Bhasin’s 3-ingredient face pack

In her skincare video, Jasmin begins by squeezing fresh beetroot juice into a bowl. She then adds a spoonful of rice flour and a spoonful of curd to it. The ingredients are combined until they form a smooth, thick paste.

Jasmin explains that she prefers using this mixture whenever her skin feels dull or uneven, and particularly on days when she wants an instant glow, like before heading out for an event. Once the paste is ready, she applies it evenly to her face and neck.

She recommends leaving it on for 10–20 minutes until it dries before washing it off gently with a damp sponge. According to her, this routine helps improve texture, reduce pigmentation, and give the skin a fresh, natural brightness.

Why beetroot works for your skin

Beetroot offers many benefits for the skin. It is rich in antioxidants that help fight damage caused by pollution, UV exposure, and ageing. Support collagen production, improve blood circulation, reduce acne, dark circles, and dryness thanks to its anti-inflammatory and hydrating properties.

Rice flour

Rice flour removes dead skin cells without irritating sensitive skin, leaving it smoother and brighter. It also absorbs excess oil, making it a great option for those with oily or combination skin.

Curd

Curd lactic acid content works as a mild exfoliant, helping to improve texture and reduce pigmentation. Curd can also help control acne, minimise pores, calm irritation, and make the skin feel soft and supple.