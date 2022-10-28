Japanese secret: 10 must-know Japanese concepts that will improve your life

Photo: Pixabay

Japan is known as one of the best places to live as the people of Japan understand what is the correct way of living and its purpose behind.

Recently, Tassa Devis, a presentational coach shared a post on her Twitter about 10 Japanese concepts to improve your life.

We all are living in hard times where we are completely going messy with our work schedules and personal life. Which is creating a lack of balance in life.

So, here are 10 concepts of Japanese culture, which can help you improve your lifestyle and pattern.

Ikigai: Know all about the Japanese secret to a long and happy life

Ikigai A reason for being

İkigai is the Japanese conception of a reason for being.

The Japanese conception of “ikigai” means to define and exercise your purpose in life. In other words, the reason you get up in the morning. An existent’s ikigai should be their calling, it should be something they're passionate about and good at.

Oubaitori: Never compare oneself

The Japanese term “oubaitori” means to never compare oneself to others. Everyone is different and everyone blossoms in their own time and individual ways.

Kaizen: Continuous improvement

In Japanese, “kaizen” is a word that means continuous improvement or changing for the better and is a personal and business philosophy seeking to constantly improve efficiency and effectiveness in all levels of operation. It is a method of incurring continuous improvement through gradually making small changes for the better and embracing the process.

Wabi-Sabi: Admiring imperfection

The Japanese aesthetic of “wabi-sabi” means finding beauty in what is impermanent and imperfect. In other words, it is the Zen Buddhist concept of beauty seen through appreciating the imperfections in nature in which everything is impermanent.

Mottainai: The concept of not being wasteful

The Japanese term “mottainai” could best be translated as meaning being too good to waste and refers to the belief that everything deserves respect and gratitude and thus it is important to not be wasteful. The concept refers to respecting and recognizing the value of resources and thus not wasting them and the notions of reducing, reusing and recycling have been connected to the term by environmentalists.

Kintsugi: The art of golden repair

The Japanese art form referred to as “kintsugi,” which means golden journey and “kintsukuroi,” referring to golden repair, is most commonly correlated to the mending of broken pottery with gold or silver lacquer. A result is a stunning object due to the celebration of its flaws.

Gaman: Dignity during duress

The Japanese term "Gaman," which translates to mean “patience, perseverance and tolerance," refers to enduring difficult situations with self-control and dignity.

Shikata ga nai: Acceptance and letting go

"Shikata ga nai," or "Sho ga nai," is a Japanese phrase that means “it cannot be helped” or “it is what it is” and nothing can be done about it, but it is really about acceptance. The term refers to the concept of accepting that we cannot change and moving on.

Yuugen: Beholding beauty in the unseen

"Yuugen" is a Japanese word that is translated as “mysterious profundity” and refers to the profound awareness of the beauty of the universe that surpasses explanation with words. It is thus the beauty we can feel in an object or being even if it is not beautiful in the literal sense of the word. Its aesthetic values the power to evoke rather than state directly and finds subtlety and elusiveness as beauty in itself.

Mono no aware

Literally translated, “Mono no aware” means “the pathos of things,” but it is also translated as having empathy toward things and ephemera – in other words, what is fleeting. It is having an awareness of impermanence and feeling sentiments such as wistfulness at what has been and is no longer and thus appreciating ever-constant change and the reality of life.