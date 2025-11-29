Japan’s new 'Human Washing Machine' cleans you in 15 minutes, first look of evolutionary AI-powered bath pod unveiled

Japan’s human washing machine cleans and dries a person in 15 minutes using AI, water jets, bubbles, and warm air. Ideal for the elderly, disabled, and busy people, it is currently expensive but represents the future of personal care technology.

Japan has introduced a unique and futuristic machine that can wash and dry a person in just 15 minutes. This 'human washing machine' is meant for people, not clothing. The machine uses warm air, tiny bubbles, and water jets to clean your body while you lie inside a special capsule.

How the machine works:

The user lies down inside a transparent pod. The machine then sprays warm water and millions of tiny bubbles that remove dirt from the skin. The machine automatically uses warm air to dry the body after washing. Sensors and artificial intelligence are used to regulate everything, including the water's temperature and pressure for safety and comfort. The pod has soothing music and soft lighting, creating the atmosphere of a tranquil spa.

Who can benefit:

People with disabilities, the elderly, and anyone who has trouble standing or moving while taking a bath can all benefit greatly from the human washing machine. Busy people who want a quick and comfortable cleaning experience can also benefit from it. It can be used by hotels, spas, and wellness centres to provide their visitors with a contemporary and soothing bathing option.

Things to know:

Nowadays, most homes find it challenging to install the human washing machine due to its high cost and size. It functions similarly to a high-tech bathing pod, but due to its size and price, it is primarily appropriate for wellness centres, hotels, and hospitals. Even though it provides a quick and comfortable washing experience, it is still a luxury item, and it might take some time for it to become more accessible and reasonably priced.

Why it’s interesting:

A significant step toward futuristic personal care is the human washing machine. It makes taking a bath quick, easy, and soothing. These devices might become more widespread and helpful in the future, particularly for those who require additional assistance with everyday tasks.

Japan’s human washing machine offers a quick, safe, and relaxing way to bathe, especially for the elderly and those with mobility issues. Even though it's pricey now, it shows how cutting-edge personal care technology will develop in the future.