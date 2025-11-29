FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in muted gold Anarkali, her Mughal-inspired glamour leaves fans in awe; SEE pics

Cyclone Ditwah: Sri Lanka floods death toll climbs to 123; President Dissanayake declares state of emergency

Amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding row, a dive into music composer's creative vision in films

Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa

The ELAC Glitch: The Sun's Radiation That Grounded Half the World's Airbus A320 Fleet

BIG update on Delhi blast probe, Rs 18 lakh found in room at Faridabad's Al-Falah University

Ayush Mhatre scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s 19-year-old record to become first player to achieve THIS epic feat

Bank holiday in December: Banks to remain close for 19 days this month, check full list here

Ishaan Mehra drops unseen photos with 'forever partner' Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday; Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan react

Japan’s new 'Human Washing Machine' cleans you in 15 minutes, first look of evolutionary AI-powered bath pod unveiled

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in muted gold Anarkali, her Mughal-inspired glamour leaves fans in awe; SEE pics

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in muted gold Anarkali

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Japan’s new 'Human Washing Machine' cleans you in 15 minutes, first look of evolutionary AI-powered bath pod unveiled

Japan’s human washing machine cleans and dries a person in 15 minutes using AI, water jets, bubbles, and warm air. Ideal for the elderly, disabled, and busy people, it is currently expensive but represents the future of personal care technology.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 04:40 PM IST

Japan’s new 'Human Washing Machine' cleans you in 15 minutes, first look of evolutionary AI-powered bath pod unveiled
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Japan has introduced a unique and futuristic machine that can wash and dry a person in just 15 minutes. This 'human washing machine' is meant for people, not clothing. The machine uses warm air, tiny bubbles, and water jets to clean your body while you lie inside a special capsule.

How the machine works:

The user lies down inside a transparent pod. The machine then sprays warm water and millions of tiny bubbles that remove dirt from the skin. The machine automatically uses warm air to dry the body after washing. Sensors and artificial intelligence are used to regulate everything, including the water's temperature and pressure for safety and comfort. The pod has soothing music and soft lighting, creating the atmosphere of a tranquil spa.

Who can benefit:

People with disabilities, the elderly, and anyone who has trouble standing or moving while taking a bath can all benefit greatly from the human washing machine. Busy people who want a quick and comfortable cleaning experience can also benefit from it. It can be used by hotels, spas, and wellness centres to provide their visitors with a contemporary and soothing bathing option. 

Things to know:

Nowadays, most homes find it challenging to install the human washing machine due to its high cost and size. It functions similarly to a high-tech bathing pod, but due to its size and price, it is primarily appropriate for wellness centres, hotels, and hospitals. Even though it provides a quick and comfortable washing experience, it is still a luxury item, and it might take some time for it to become more accessible and reasonably priced.

Also read: Banned baby names in US: State rules, restrictions, and tips for parents to choose safe, acceptable names

Why it’s interesting:

A significant step toward futuristic personal care is the human washing machine. It makes taking a bath quick, easy, and soothing. These devices might become more widespread and helpful in the future, particularly for those who require additional assistance with everyday tasks.

Japan’s human washing machine offers a quick, safe, and relaxing way to bathe, especially for the elderly and those with mobility issues. Even though it's pricey now, it shows how cutting-edge personal care technology will develop in the future.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding row, a dive into music composer's creative vision in films
Wedding row overshadows Palash Muchhal’s creative vision in Films
Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa
Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playi
The ELAC Glitch: The Sun's Radiation That Grounded Half the World's Airbus A320 Fleet
The ELAC Glitch: The Sun's Radiation That Grounded Half the World's Airbus A320
BIG update on Delhi blast probe, Rs 18 lakh found in room at Faridabad's Al-Falah University
BIG update on Delhi blast probe, Rs 18 lakh found at Al-Falah University
Ayush Mhatre scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s 19-year-old record to become first player to achieve THIS epic feat
Ayush Mhatre scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s 19-year-old record to become
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement