Janmashtami 2025: Tradition, tithi and two-day celebration and other details

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 will be celebrated on August 15 and 16 due to the overlap of Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra. Devotees will observe fasts, perform midnight prayers, and enjoy Dahi Handi festivities, marking Lord Krishna’s 5252nd birth anniversary with devotion and joy.

Krishna Janmashtami marks the joyous celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth. It is one of the most important Hindu festivals in India. It also marks the 5252nd birth anniversary of the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This sacred occasion is observed with fasting, devotional songs, temple rituals and the famous Dahi Handi festivities. Interestingly, in 2025, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated over two days, sparking curiosity among devotees.

When is Krishna Janmashtami 2025?

According to Drik Panchang, Janmashtami in 2025 will be observed on August 15 and August 16. The Ashtami Tithi begins at 11:49 PM on August 15 and concludes at 9:34 PM on August 16, 2025. This rare alignment of timings has led to the festival being marked across two days.

Why is Janmashtami celebrated over two days?

The two-day observance stems from the difference in following either the Ashtami Tithi (lunar phase) or the Rohini Nakshatra, under which Lord Krishna was born. Some devotees begin rituals as soon as Ashtami starts on August 15, while others wait until Rohini Nakshatra aligns on August 16. This distinction between tithi-based and nakshatra-based worship results in a two-day festival.

Rituals and traditions of Krishna Janmashtami

On this day, devotees observe a fast to honour Lord Krishna. Some keep the strict Nirjala fast (without water), while others consume only fruits. Homes and temples are decorated with flowers, diyas, and lights, while devotional bhajans and kirtans fill the air. Special midnight prayers are performed, symbolising Krishna’s divine birth.

In Maharashtra, the highlight is the Dahi Handi celebration, where teams form human pyramids to break a pot filled with curd, reflecting Krishna’s playful love for butter. Across India, offerings of makhan (butter), mishri, sweets, and prasad are made as a symbol of devotion and gratitude.

Significance of Krishna Janmashtami

Beyond its rituals, Krishna Janmashtami holds deep spiritual meaning. It represents the victory of good over evil, reminding devotees of Krishna’s wisdom, playfulness, and devotion. The festival unites people across states and traditions, reinforcing faith and joy in every home.





