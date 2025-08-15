Janmashtami 2025: Easy, traditional makhan mishri recipe to offer Kanha

If you pay attention to mythology, you must know that Mother Yashoda also used to make makhan mishri for her Kanhaiya.

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across India, the festival will be celebrated on August 16 this year. The markets are decked up, and preparations are in full swing. Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born in Mathura.

Chappan bhog is a must to please Bal Gopal. It is a traditional practice in which 56 dishes are offered to the Lord. However, everyone can't make 56 dishes. So, considering his love for butter or makhan, you can make makhan mishri on this day. If you pay attention to mythology, you must know that Mother Yashoda also used to make makhan mishri for her Kanhaiya. Lord Krishna is also known as Makhan Chor.

Janmashtami 2025: Makhan Mishri Ingredients

One cup of cream collected from milk

One teaspoon of mishri or crystallised sugar lumps

One teaspoon of chopped dry fruits

Ice cubes, curd and basil leaves

Janmashtami 2025: Makhan Mishri Recipe

Prepare curd by keeping it overnight

Mix or beat cold cream, curd and ice cubes

Blend till the butter separates and then add some cold water.

Take out the buttermilk. When you get white butter, add sugar to it and mix well.

Add dry fruits, saffron and basil leaves to it.

