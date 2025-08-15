'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Janmashtami 2025: Easy, traditional makhan mishri recipe to offer Kanha

If you pay attention to mythology, you must know that Mother Yashoda also used to make makhan mishri for her Kanhaiya.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 11:27 PM IST

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across India, the festival will be celebrated on August 16 this year. The markets are decked up, and preparations are in full swing. Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born in Mathura.

Chappan bhog is a must to please Bal Gopal. It is a traditional practice in which 56 dishes are offered to the Lord. However, everyone can't make 56 dishes. So, considering his love for butter or makhan, you can make makhan mishri on this day. If you pay attention to mythology, you must know that Mother Yashoda also used to make makhan mishri for her Kanhaiya. Lord Krishna is also known as Makhan Chor.

Janmashtami 2025: Makhan Mishri Ingredients

  • One cup of cream collected from milk
  • One teaspoon of mishri or crystallised sugar lumps
  • One teaspoon of chopped dry fruits
  • Ice cubes, curd and basil leaves

Janmashtami 2025: Makhan Mishri Recipe

  • Prepare curd by keeping it overnight
  • Mix or beat cold cream, curd and ice cubes
  • Blend till the butter separates and then add some cold water.
  • Take out the buttermilk. When you get white butter, add sugar to it and mix well.
  • Add dry fruits, saffron and basil leaves to it.

Also read: Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Check date, timings, city-wise shubh muhurat for Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more

 

