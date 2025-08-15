Janmashtami 2025: Easy, traditional makhan mishri recipe to offer Kanha

Akash Ambani opens up about drawing inspiration from parents Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani: 'Till date my father...'
If you pay attention to mythology, you must know that Mother Yashoda also used to make makhan mishri for her Kanhaiya.
Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across India, the festival will be celebrated on August 16 this year. The markets are decked up, and preparations are in full swing. Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born in Mathura.
Chappan bhog is a must to please Bal Gopal. It is a traditional practice in which 56 dishes are offered to the Lord. However, everyone can't make 56 dishes. So, considering his love for butter or makhan, you can make makhan mishri on this day. If you pay attention to mythology, you must know that Mother Yashoda also used to make makhan mishri for her Kanhaiya. Lord Krishna is also known as Makhan Chor.
Janmashtami 2025: Makhan Mishri Ingredients
Janmashtami 2025: Makhan Mishri Recipe
