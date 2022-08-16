Janmashtami 2022: Here are 5 prasad recipes for Lord Krishna's 'bhog'

One of the most important Hindu festivals is Janmashtami. The birthday of Lord Krishna is observed on this day. The auspicious day of Lord Krishna's birth is on August 19th this year. In Mathura and Vrindavan, Krishna Janmashtami celebrations continue to be unique. People offer Lord Krishna a variety of things on this special day. On this day, Lord Krishna's favourite dish, known as "bhog," is made. Here are some "bhog" recipes you can prepare for Lord Krishna on this Janmashtami.

Mohan Bhog

Semolina, sugar, milk, water, ghee, raisins, bay leaves, cardamom powder, saffron, and cashews are required to prepare Mohan Bhog. In a pan, add sugar, milk, water, cardamom powder, and saffron. Till it melts, cook it. Ghee should then be heated in a pan. Semolina can be added. Cook it thoroughly. After that, gradually include the milk mixture. While stirring, continue cooking it. Then shut off the gas. Melt ghee in a pan. Add raisins and cashew nuts to it. Fry it. Use this to garnish the mixture. In this manner, your Mohan Bhog will be prepared.

Panchamrit

You'll need milk, sugar, curd, ghee, and honey to create panchamrit. Combine all of these. Add some basil leaves. During festivals and pujas, Panchamrit is presented to the gods in Hinduism. Following that, it is given out as prasad.

Mishri Makhan Bhog

You can prepare Lord Krishna's Bhog of Makhan Mishri. To make this prasad, you'll need white butter and sugar candy. The prasad has a sweet flavour because of Mishri. You combine these two items. To it, add dry fruits. Combine the two ingredients. Makhan is thought to be Lord Krishna's favourite. It can also have tulsi leaves added to it.

Makhana Pag

You'll need makhana ghee, sugar, and milk to prepare this bhog. In a pan, heat ghee and add makhana. Then, cook them together. To make syrup, take a pan and add sugar with water to it. Fry some makhana and add that now. Mix it well. In a greased dish, spread this mixture. Cut it into pieces once it has frozen. The pag of the makhana will be prepared in this manner.

Coriander Panjiri

Most often, during Janmashtami, coriander panjiri is prepared. Coriander powder, ghee, sliced almonds, raisins, cashew nuts, and sugar candy are required to make this prasad. Blend all of these ingredients in a blender. Then, cook it in ghee. This is how the coriander panjiri prasad will be made.

READ | Janmashtami 2022: History, significance, shubh muhurat