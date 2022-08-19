Search icon
Janmashtami 2022: know which are the 4 favourite zodiac signs of Lord Krishna

There are the four zodiac signs that have the special grace of Lord Krishna on Janmashtami 2022. Let’s take a look at them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 06:42 AM IST

Janmashtami 2022: know which are the 4 favourite zodiac signs of Lord Krishna
File Photo

The celebrations for Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2022 are going on in full swing across the country. This year will be observed on August 19, which is being as considered the birthday of Lord Krishna. According to  legends, Shri Krishna is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He was born in the month of Bhadrapada on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in Rohini Nakshatra. There are 12 zodiac signs in astrology. According to astrological beliefs, some of these 12 zodiac signs have  special grace of Shri Krishna.

There are 4 zodiac signs that have the special grace of Laddu Gopal. Let’s take a look at them.

Read | Janmashtami 2022: History, significance, shubh muhurat

Taurus

According to astrological beliefs, Taurus is dear to Lord Krishna. Lord Krishna has special grace on the people of this zodiac. By the grace of Lord Krishna, these people get success and fortune in their work. Therefore, the people of the Taurus zodiac should keep worshipping Lord Krishna.

Cancer

Lord Krishna remains kind to the people of the Cancer zodiac. These people get success in every task. According to religious beliefs, people of this zodiac are blessed by Lord Krishna to attain salvation after death. The people of the Cancer zodiac should regularly worship Lord Shri Krishna and Radha Rani.

Read | Krishna Janmashtami 2022: 5 life changing lessons to learn from Lord Krishna

Libra

According to astrological theories, the people of the Libra zodiac have the special grace of Lord Krishna. They get all kinds of happiness in life. By the grace of Lord Krishna, the people of the Libra zodiac get respect. The people of the Libra zodiac should always keep chanting the glories of Lord Krishna.

Leo

Due to Lord Shri Krishna's special mercy, people who come under this zodiac are extremely blessed. People of this zodiac are also very hardworking nature. By the grace of Lord Krishna, these people definitely get the fruits of their hard work. The people of the Leo zodiac should keep meditating on Lord Krishna.

