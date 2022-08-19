Janmashtami 2022: Know shubh muhrat, puja essentials here

Today, Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, will be joyfully observed across India. The auspicious day will be celebrated by Lord Krishna devotees through rituals and traditions. Lord Krishna, Lord Vishnu's eighth incarnation, was born today. Those who are fasting should be aware of all the requirements for doing puja and the appropriate times.

Janmashtami 2022: Shubh muhrat

The Ashtami Tithi for this year begins on August 18 at 12:16 AM and concludes on August 19 at 1:00 AM, according to the Drikpanchang. It is advised to do so on August 18 if you want to keep fast. On August 19, at Midnight, following the birth of Lord Krishna, you may end your fast. It takes 45 minutes to complete the puja.

Janmashtami 2022: Puja essentials

On this day, many people observe a fast as part of a ritual and engage in kirtans and bhajans. The story of Lord Krishna's birth is told, and plays depicting his life are commonly performed. Due to the fact that Lord Krishna was born at midnight, people perform rituals at the same time by bathing Bal Gopal, the child form of Lord Krishna, in a mixture of honey, milk, curd, ghee, and water (known as the "Panchamrit") and giving him new clothing. On this day, many people also follow to the custom of swinging the Bal Gopal in a cradle.

Materials used for performing the puja:

A clean chowki, a piece of clothing in either yellow or red, an image of young Krishna, cucumber, honey, milk, curd, Panchamrit, Gangajal, incense, a lamp, fragrances, butter because Lord Krishna liked eating butter, sweets, basil leaves, etc. are all suitable offerings.

